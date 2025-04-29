Freshen Up Vintage Pyrex With This Handy Cleaning Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Older Pyrex dishes are made of an extremely durable material called borosilicate glass, making them heatproof, durable, and sturdy. Plus, they can be used in the oven, fridge, and freezer with the proper care. Vintage Pyrex is particularly in demand these days because of its quirky design and retro vibe. The more unique and hard-to-find pieces can fetch into the thousands of dollars among Pyrex collectors. While these bowls and containers can last for years, they can become marked or develop stains with use. If a quick wash with some dish soap doesn't remove them, a Magic Eraser is the solution to freshening them up.

To get started, dampen your Magic Eraser with some water, wring it out, and gently scrub the area clean. However, there are a couple of points to bear in mind. First, try cleaning an inconspicuous area of your vintage Pyrex before going full speed ahead to make sure the sponge doesn't damage the surface. Second, steer clear of any patterned bits. Magic Erasers may look soft but they're actually abrasive, so there's a risk they could lift off some of the pattern if you scrub too ferociously. The key is to use a light pressure and inspect the surface before progressing further. If everything looks good, feel free to continue.