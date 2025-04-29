Freshen Up Vintage Pyrex With This Handy Cleaning Tool
Older Pyrex dishes are made of an extremely durable material called borosilicate glass, making them heatproof, durable, and sturdy. Plus, they can be used in the oven, fridge, and freezer with the proper care. Vintage Pyrex is particularly in demand these days because of its quirky design and retro vibe. The more unique and hard-to-find pieces can fetch into the thousands of dollars among Pyrex collectors. While these bowls and containers can last for years, they can become marked or develop stains with use. If a quick wash with some dish soap doesn't remove them, a Magic Eraser is the solution to freshening them up.
To get started, dampen your Magic Eraser with some water, wring it out, and gently scrub the area clean. However, there are a couple of points to bear in mind. First, try cleaning an inconspicuous area of your vintage Pyrex before going full speed ahead to make sure the sponge doesn't damage the surface. Second, steer clear of any patterned bits. Magic Erasers may look soft but they're actually abrasive, so there's a risk they could lift off some of the pattern if you scrub too ferociously. The key is to use a light pressure and inspect the surface before progressing further. If everything looks good, feel free to continue.
How do Magic Erasers clean Pyrex?
Magic erasers are made of melamine foam, which has gone through a process of heat compression. During this process, tiny air pockets are produced in the foam that are surrounded by a network of material that becomes hard when exposed to water. This lends the foam its special scrubbing capability, which is perfect for removing scuff marks, scratches, and grime from cookware, tiles, and even shoes. However, it still remains soft and pliable, like a regular sponge, which makes it so easy to use. Moreover, as a magic sponge (you can buy Magic Erasers and non-branded magic sponges on Amazon) doesn't need to be used with chemical cleaning products or detergents, it works well for cleaning delicate items or removing crayon marks from walls without stripping off paint.
Wondering how safe it is to use vintage Pyrex in the oven? We've got you covered. You can safely use vintage Pyrex in the oven as long as it isn't damaged with hairline cracks, chips, or scratches. In fact, vintage Pyrex tends to be more resistant to temperature changes than more modern Pyrex made of tempered soda lime glass. Having said that, you should also make sure your Pyrex dishes are at room temp before you place them in the oven so they aren't hit with a sudden temperature change. For example, if you froze a pie in a Pyrex dish and wanted to reheat it, allow it to defrost first on the counter before baking it. The same goes the other way round too; if you've baked a fresh pie in a Pyrex flan dish, let it cool fully before freezing it for later.