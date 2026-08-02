The Extremely Rare 1960s Pyrex Pattern To Search For At The Thrift Store

There's a certain charm that seems to accompany vintage Pyrex. With colorful patterns that look right at home in your grandmother's kitchen, these timeless, classic dishes have become prized thrift-store finds. If you're looking for unique, vintage Pyrex items in your local secondhand shops, the Blue Dianthus pattern is one to keep a sharp eye out for.

More than 150 Pyrex patterns were introduced between 1945 and 1983, but the general consensus among collectors is that the Blue Dianthus pattern was first produced as a sales test in 1963. These pieces are so named because they feature a floral pattern resembling the Dianthus plant and are light blue. Some Pyrex pieces, like the classic Bluebird design, are valuable and rare because they're limited to only a casserole dish. While several pieces of the Blue Dianthus line exist, the pattern is rare in its own right for its design and color scheme.

Known Blue Dianthus items included a four-piece Cinderella bowl set (known as the 440 series and marked by the numbers 441, 442, 443, and 444) and a three-piece casserole set (known as the 480 series and marked by the numbers 473, 474, and 475). Thrifters will note the blue flowers against a white background, but both sets have an inverted piece with white flowers against a blue background.