This '60s-Era Pyrex Dish Design Is Impressively Valuable At Thrift Stores

Beyond its durability and versatility, fans of Pyrex dishes love them for their nostalgic quality. While they remain a top name in kitchen storage, Pyrex's many designs and colors may stir remembrances of cherished family memories and a certain je ne sais quoi aesthetic that filled a kitchen with a comfortable look and feel.

Collectors of vintage Pyrex pieces have a lot to search for — more than 150 patterns were introduced between 1945 and 1983. But the Bluebird design, also known as the turquoise bird design, stands out as one of the ultimate finds for hawk-eyed thrift store shoppers. The design features a turquoise bird with a flower theme against a white background.

Limited-release items remain highly sought after by collectors of all kinds, and the Bluebird design is no exception. Other Pyrex designs have been sought after for their collectability as part of a larger set, but the Bluebird design is much rarer.

The design was featured between 1959 and 1961 as a promotional item on just one dish. That lucky dish? A 1.5-quart oval casserole dish that included a clear lid, a curved bar handle and a model number of 043.