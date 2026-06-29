This '60s-Era Pyrex Dish Design Is Impressively Valuable At Thrift Stores
Beyond its durability and versatility, fans of Pyrex dishes love them for their nostalgic quality. While they remain a top name in kitchen storage, Pyrex's many designs and colors may stir remembrances of cherished family memories and a certain je ne sais quoi aesthetic that filled a kitchen with a comfortable look and feel.
Collectors of vintage Pyrex pieces have a lot to search for — more than 150 patterns were introduced between 1945 and 1983. But the Bluebird design, also known as the turquoise bird design, stands out as one of the ultimate finds for hawk-eyed thrift store shoppers. The design features a turquoise bird with a flower theme against a white background.
Limited-release items remain highly sought after by collectors of all kinds, and the Bluebird design is no exception. Other Pyrex designs have been sought after for their collectability as part of a larger set, but the Bluebird design is much rarer.
The design was featured between 1959 and 1961 as a promotional item on just one dish. That lucky dish? A 1.5-quart oval casserole dish that included a clear lid, a curved bar handle and a model number of 043.
1. A one-of-a-kind Pyrex piece
Released for just $5.95 in 1959, the Bluebird design is noted for a central tulip flanked by bluebirds on either side, in an alternating birds-and-flowers pattern. While $5.95 might have seemed like a bargain in 1959, it would cost nearly $70 today.
But its two-year production window has made the nostalgic piece a valuable find. While it's unknown how many pieces were produced during the period, its availability as a limited-time item has made it sought after in thrift stores among vintage Pyrex enthusiasts. Depending on its level of completeness — including lid and handle — the dish sells for anywhere from $25 to more than $100 on eBay and Etsy.
So if you're hunting around your local thrift stores, make sure to keep a careful eye on your finds. The Bluebird design is similar in color to Pyrex's Butterprint (also called Amish) design, which was produced between 1957 and 1968. It is also similar to the Friendship pattern, which features red birds on multiple items.
If you're lucky enough to snag the famous Bluebird dish, consider yourself lucky to be holding a nearly 70-year-old piece of history in your hands. In your hunt for the Bluebird, you may come across other Pyrex worth a small fortune.