The Vintage Glass Kitchenware That's Worth Scouting For At Thrift Stores (It's Worth A Pretty Penny Today)

Milk glass may be something you've found tucked away in your grandmother's china cabinet or on thrift shelves. With a history that dates back centuries, some pieces may be worth more than you think. The opaque and milky appearance of this glassware was designed to mimic expensive porcelain without the high price tag. Normally found in translucent white, milk glass pieces were also produced in various colors such as light blue, pink, and green.

In America, milk glass first became popular in the Victorian era, particularly in the late 1800s. At this time, manufacturers produced tableware including serving dishes, pitchers, bowls, and vases, as well as other household items like toothpick holders and hairpins. Following World War II, milk glass experienced another surge in popularity, particularly as everyday tableware.

If you're looking to add milk glass to your collection, thrift stores aren't your only option. Flea markets, garage sales, antique malls, auctions, and online resale sites are also worth browsing. Recognizable manufacturers include Fenton, Westmoreland, Imperial, and Indiana Glass.

Prices can vary considerably depending on a piece's age, condition, manufacturer, and design. A common milk glass vase or piece of tableware may sell for $15 to $25, while complete dish or punch bowl sets, especially those with unusual colors or designs, can fetch hundreds of dollars. Rare vintage milk jars may be worth even more. Between its decorative appeal and long history, milk glass is another vintage kitchenware to keep an eye out for.