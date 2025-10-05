These Vintage Milk Glass Jars Could Be Worth A Lot Of Money Today

If you've ventured into the thrifting part of TikTok, you've probably seen videos of influencers finding hidden gems among the shelves that they can sell for a good profit. Of course, the other side of this story is that someone has unwittingly given away a valuable piece, assuming it's worthless.

To the untrained eye, it can be hard to know what is worth hanging on to — it's not as if these sought after kitchen items are made of precious metals or gemstones. So when it comes to decluttering your kitchen (or trying your hand at thrift shop flipping), consider reading up on what's valuable, particularly vintage spice jars or storage jars.

One such find that might surprise you is the Griffiths brand spice jars made from milk glass, which can fetch up to $200 per set. They're instantly recognizable for their boxy art deco design, usually in opaque white, and block letter labeling. These jars were manufactured by Griffiths Laboratories, a company that still produces seasonings today under the name Griffiths Foods. These particular jars were made as a way to promote the brand's spices, sold as sets of between eight and 24 jars. They were in production from the late 1930s to the 1950s, which helps explain their relative scarcity and value.