These Vintage Milk Glass Jars Could Be Worth A Lot Of Money Today
If you've ventured into the thrifting part of TikTok, you've probably seen videos of influencers finding hidden gems among the shelves that they can sell for a good profit. Of course, the other side of this story is that someone has unwittingly given away a valuable piece, assuming it's worthless.
To the untrained eye, it can be hard to know what is worth hanging on to — it's not as if these sought after kitchen items are made of precious metals or gemstones. So when it comes to decluttering your kitchen (or trying your hand at thrift shop flipping), consider reading up on what's valuable, particularly vintage spice jars or storage jars.
One such find that might surprise you is the Griffiths brand spice jars made from milk glass, which can fetch up to $200 per set. They're instantly recognizable for their boxy art deco design, usually in opaque white, and block letter labeling. These jars were manufactured by Griffiths Laboratories, a company that still produces seasonings today under the name Griffiths Foods. These particular jars were made as a way to promote the brand's spices, sold as sets of between eight and 24 jars. They were in production from the late 1930s to the 1950s, which helps explain their relative scarcity and value.
Is your Griffith spice jar valuable?
The essential first step to determining if you should hold onto that Griffiths spice jar is checking its authenticity. Despite the short production run, there is a huge variety in the colors of the lids and style of labels, so don't let an unusual design put you off. The main thing to look for is a smooth base with no seams, and the name Griffiths' or Griffith Laboratories. Jars produced earlier on had the label printed directly on to the glass, while subsequent jars used a paper label.
As with all vintage finds, the value is only what other people are willing to pay, but the more matching jars you have in good condition, the more likely you'll get top dollar. Prices are higher for rarer color combinations, particularly the jars made with light brown milk glass instead of white.
A set of 18 with a matching stand and labels still in place could be worth upwards of $150, but even a set of 12 jars alone are still worth close to $100. The appeal for a matching set is so great that there's a market for refurbished jars with new labels and lids created to replace any missing pieces. Individual Griffiths milk glass jars will only fetch around $5 each, so if you only have one or two, it might be worth keeping an eye out for others to help build a more complete and valuable set.