Why TikTok Is Hunting For Vintage Spice Jars From The '80s

A viral TikTok trend has seemingly everyone wanting to get their hands on a vintage Lenox Spice Village set. The problem is, they were discontinued over 30 years ago. The set contains 24 hand-painted ceramic spice jars crafted to look like miniature houses, each with a different style, painted in unique colors, and marked with the spice they are meant to contain. Lenox released the Spice Village set in 1989, and it was sold commercially until it was discontinued in 1993. Since then, the set has become a much sought-after collectible, and even more so as cottagecore has become a popular trend in the 2020s.

As for why the cottagecore trend took over, digital creator Ivi Scoenfelder told Parade that "cottagecore is an aesthetic that romanticizes living in the countryside," adding that "cottagecore originated on TikTok" while we were all in quarantine and that "a cozy cottage in the middle of nowhere is a perfect place to be amidst a global pandemic." When TikTokers began making videos about cute little spice jars, the trend took off and has stayed hot longer than TikTok's spicy pickled garlic. Social media users saw the vintage spice jars and couldn't resist the cuteness and the need to show off their own collection. It seems to be a trend that never ends, too, hitting a peak in 2024 when Lenox decided to bring back the Spice Village with a second edition that has sold out twice since it was released.