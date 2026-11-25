The Spicy Condiment Worth Grabbing Before You Hit The Costco Food Court
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There is no arguing with the Costco food court. The warehouse chain is built around selling bulk items at reduced rates, but part of what keeps folks coming back is the inexpensive treats waiting just beyond the checkout. Whether it is a $1.50 hot dog combo or a large slice of pepperoni pizza, though, there may be a condiment hiding in the store that can take things to the next level. If you haven't already tried it, chili crisp is the secret to unlocking the Costco food court's full potential.
Chili crisp is a Chinese oil-based condiment infused with chiles, Sichuan peppercorns, salt, sugar, and MSG, as well as other spices, aromatics, and crunchy textural elements like peanuts, sesame seeds, and soybeans. The results are complex and balanced, a bit spicy, and certainly nice and crunchy. It is undoubtedly one of the best condiments to buy in bulk at Costco, which becomes plain as soon as that jar reaches the food court.
There honestly isn't much in this world that chili crisp doesn't complement, and that includes basically all the food court menu options. Chili crisp on pizza? Fantastic. Hot dogs? Wonderful. Even vanilla ice cream gets a huge flavor boost from this salty, sweet, and spicy sauce, adding layers of complexity to the dessert that has become shorthand for boring and plain.
Costco's food court is a whole new experience with a jar of chili crisp
The only trouble with this Costco chili crisp trick is that you have to commit to a giant package of the stuff — although, that may not be a problem once you taste it. It's also a fact of Costco shopping that, like most products at the warehouse, the supply does sometimes run out. Costco carries some of the best brands of chili crisp, including Fly By Jing and Momofuku, but they often cycle off the shelves. The availability of chili crisp at Costco will always depend on timing and location.
In that case, though, you can always fall back on a smaller jar of Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp. It's petite enough to store in your vehicle when ordering to-go at the Costco food court, covering your bases in case the supply has run dry. Alternatively, should you find the shelves empty of chili crisp, there's another spicy Asian-inspired trick worth exploring. Costco fans invented a "kimchi" for its hot dogs that can be made using standard food court offerings. It isn't true kimchi, but it may just hold you over in lieu of chili crisp.
There's clearly more than one way to make the most of the Costco food court, but for low effort and high reward, nothing quite compares. After tasting it on hot dogs, chicken bakes, pizza, and ice cream, don't be surprised if your mind starts spinning with wildly creative uses for chili crisp in the kitchen. The big jar may just be worth it.