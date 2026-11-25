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There is no arguing with the Costco food court. The warehouse chain is built around selling bulk items at reduced rates, but part of what keeps folks coming back is the inexpensive treats waiting just beyond the checkout. Whether it is a $1.50 hot dog combo or a large slice of pepperoni pizza, though, there may be a condiment hiding in the store that can take things to the next level. If you haven't already tried it, chili crisp is the secret to unlocking the Costco food court's full potential.

Chili crisp is a Chinese oil-based condiment infused with chiles, Sichuan peppercorns, salt, sugar, and MSG, as well as other spices, aromatics, and crunchy textural elements like peanuts, sesame seeds, and soybeans. The results are complex and balanced, a bit spicy, and certainly nice and crunchy. It is undoubtedly one of the best condiments to buy in bulk at Costco, which becomes plain as soon as that jar reaches the food court.

There honestly isn't much in this world that chili crisp doesn't complement, and that includes basically all the food court menu options. Chili crisp on pizza? Fantastic. Hot dogs? Wonderful. Even vanilla ice cream gets a huge flavor boost from this salty, sweet, and spicy sauce, adding layers of complexity to the dessert that has become shorthand for boring and plain.