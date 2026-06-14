This Spicy Costco Food Court Hack Takes Hot Dogs To The Next Level

The Costco food court hot dog is iconic, and the store has sold millions of them over the years. Typically, there are just a few toppings available, including ketchup, mustard, and relish. You can find extra hot dog toppings in other Costco food courts around the world, but in the United States the options are limited. That doesn't mean you can't get creative, however. Some hot dog fans have come up with a spicy, flavorful hot dog hack by making what they call "Costco kimchi."

To be clear, Costco food courts do not offer kimchi as a condiment, and this hack isn't going to make real kimchi. However, it does create a condiment that mirrors many of the elements of kimchi, and those who have tried it feel it elevates the hot dog.

The recipe for Costco kimchi, which seems to have originated in Korea according to some YouTubers and Redditors, is simple. Using an empty cup, add two cups of the pre-chopped onions that are available, two packets of red pepper flakes, three pumps of ketchup from the dispenser, one pump of mustard, and a small amount of sweet green relish. Mix, and then top your hot dog with it. There are no fermented ingredients, so this is closer to the unfermented version of kimchi called geotjeori.

Onions provide crunch, while the peppers give a spicy kick. The mustard gives a subtle heat but also a vinegary tanginess. Ketchup brings sweetness and its own subtle acidity. Relish adds a brighter sweetness. The whole mixture really complements the hot dog while also cutting through the fattiness.