This Spicy Costco Food Court Hack Takes Hot Dogs To The Next Level
The Costco food court hot dog is iconic, and the store has sold millions of them over the years. Typically, there are just a few toppings available, including ketchup, mustard, and relish. You can find extra hot dog toppings in other Costco food courts around the world, but in the United States the options are limited. That doesn't mean you can't get creative, however. Some hot dog fans have come up with a spicy, flavorful hot dog hack by making what they call "Costco kimchi."
To be clear, Costco food courts do not offer kimchi as a condiment, and this hack isn't going to make real kimchi. However, it does create a condiment that mirrors many of the elements of kimchi, and those who have tried it feel it elevates the hot dog.
The recipe for Costco kimchi, which seems to have originated in Korea according to some YouTubers and Redditors, is simple. Using an empty cup, add two cups of the pre-chopped onions that are available, two packets of red pepper flakes, three pumps of ketchup from the dispenser, one pump of mustard, and a small amount of sweet green relish. Mix, and then top your hot dog with it. There are no fermented ingredients, so this is closer to the unfermented version of kimchi called geotjeori.
Onions provide crunch, while the peppers give a spicy kick. The mustard gives a subtle heat but also a vinegary tanginess. Ketchup brings sweetness and its own subtle acidity. Relish adds a brighter sweetness. The whole mixture really complements the hot dog while also cutting through the fattiness.
Elevating your Costco kimchi dog
The recipe for Costco kimchi is hardly set in stone. If you're interested, you can play with the proportions or leave out parts altogether. Extra chili flakes or pepper could add some heat, while more ketchup or relish could make it sweeter.
Costco temporarily removed onions during COVID, but brought them back in 2023. These are often kept behind the counter in Costco food courts now, so you may need to ask if you don't see them.
Sauerkraut was another condiment that used to be available. It could boost the Costco kimchi with a fermented flavor, but the store has yet to bring it back to food courts despite customer demand. Some customers actually bring their own sauerkraut, and if you are going that far, it seems like using it as an element in the kimchi hack would be worth a try.
Many Costco locations have doubled down on mustard, offering both regular yellow mustard and deli mustard. The deli mustard has a bolder flavor and a grainier texture that could offer a subtle variation to your Costco kimchi that's worth exploring.
Costco in the United States doesn't offer a wide variety of other condiments that you could try. However, there are reports of people mixing jalapenos, vinegar, and hot sauce into their Costco kimchi. Some of these condiments are available in other countries, such as jalapeños in Mexico, and some might have been purchased in the store. Either way, if you are a Costco hot dog fan, it's worth trying the food court kimchi hack at least once.