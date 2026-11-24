Combine Flour, Baking Powder, And A Few Staples For Homemade Tortillas In Under 30 Minutes
The next time you're hankering for a Mexican-inspired feast, skip the store-bought flour tortillas in favor of homemade. The recipe calls for just a handful of pantry staples and comes together in under 30 minutes. All you need is all-purpose flour, baking powder, fine sea salt, warm water, and oil for an easy flour tortilla recipe you'll keep coming back to.
It's as simple as mixing up your dry ingredients, adding in the wet ingredients, and gently kneading and forming the dough before giving it about up to an hour to rise. Note that resting the dough is crucial when baking tortillas from scratch. Portion out the dough and roll each bit into spheres of the same size before rolling them flat and cooking them in a pan, one at a time.
Each tortilla takes between 30 seconds and a minute to cook and Tasting Table's recipe makes approximately 16 servings. Between about 10 minutes of prep time and 16 minutes of cook time, you'll have a stack of tasty flour tortillas in under 30 minutes, ideal for a number of different culinary applications. This recipe couldn't be easier and the possibilities for using your flour tortillas are nearly endless.
Creative ways to use homemade flour tortillas
The beauty of these flour tortillas is the simplicity of their ingredients and preparation. Filled with flavor and delightful texture, they are a versatile addition to your favorite Mexican dishes and beyond.
For starters, a generous sprinkle of your favorite freshly shredded cheese sandwiched between two tortillas and warmed up in a pan can make a mouthwatering quesadilla. Add a spread of beans or mashed potatoes to these tortillas and fold them over for a vegetarian-friendly batch of soft tacos. They can even be used to layer meats, cheeses, veggies, and spices for an enchilada-inspired stacked casserole. In addition to making Mexican meals, consider using your scratch-made flour tortillas to make the ultimate homemade pizza rolls. A spread of your choice of red sauce and cheese is all you need for these.
Stretch your creativity beyond simple savory applications and use your homemade tortillas in different desserts and sweet treats. Tortillas are the unexpected ingredient you need for the easiest cinnamon rolls with just a few more pantry staples, including butter, cinnamon, and sugar. These tortillas can also replace bread for quick peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Fill them with sweet cheese and fruity preserves for an easy treat. Once you start making these homemade flour tortillas, you'll want to use them for just about everything.