The next time you're hankering for a Mexican-inspired feast, skip the store-bought flour tortillas in favor of homemade. The recipe calls for just a handful of pantry staples and comes together in under 30 minutes. All you need is all-purpose flour, baking powder, fine sea salt, warm water, and oil for an easy flour tortilla recipe you'll keep coming back to.

It's as simple as mixing up your dry ingredients, adding in the wet ingredients, and gently kneading and forming the dough before giving it about up to an hour to rise. Note that resting the dough is crucial when baking tortillas from scratch. Portion out the dough and roll each bit into spheres of the same size before rolling them flat and cooking them in a pan, one at a time.

Each tortilla takes between 30 seconds and a minute to cook and Tasting Table's recipe makes approximately 16 servings. Between about 10 minutes of prep time and 16 minutes of cook time, you'll have a stack of tasty flour tortillas in under 30 minutes, ideal for a number of different culinary applications. This recipe couldn't be easier and the possibilities for using your flour tortillas are nearly endless.