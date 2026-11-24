If you think fast food is simple, don't try to follow the machinations that once caused Wendy's to end up with a former rival as a sister chain. There are a few famous restaurant groups out there, such as Yum Brands, but there are also many business arrangements between chains you don't realize are sister restaurants. For instance, Jimmy John's and Sonic are both owned by Inspire Brands. Indeed, for three years between 2008 and 2011, some business wrangling led to Wendy's and Arby's becoming short-lived partners.

In 2008, Wendy's was acquired by Triarc Companies, the parent company that owned Arby's at the time. Wendy's was struggling, as were many chains, due to the economic downturn, but it had rejected multiple offers from Triarc, led by investor Nelson Peltz. Instead, the family of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, who had died just six years earlier, had been supporting a bid from a Wendy's franchisee who they felt knew and cared about the company.

Yet, Wendy's had been a publicly traded company since 1976, and so the Arby's owner made stockholders an offer above the market price of the company. Triarc ended up merging with Wendy's after the takeover, forming the Wendy's/Arby's Group in its place. But the tumultuous marriage didn't last long.