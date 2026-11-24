For 3 Years, Wendy's And This Cult-Favorite Fast Food Restaurant Were Sister Chains
If you think fast food is simple, don't try to follow the machinations that once caused Wendy's to end up with a former rival as a sister chain. There are a few famous restaurant groups out there, such as Yum Brands, but there are also many business arrangements between chains you don't realize are sister restaurants. For instance, Jimmy John's and Sonic are both owned by Inspire Brands. Indeed, for three years between 2008 and 2011, some business wrangling led to Wendy's and Arby's becoming short-lived partners.
In 2008, Wendy's was acquired by Triarc Companies, the parent company that owned Arby's at the time. Wendy's was struggling, as were many chains, due to the economic downturn, but it had rejected multiple offers from Triarc, led by investor Nelson Peltz. Instead, the family of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, who had died just six years earlier, had been supporting a bid from a Wendy's franchisee who they felt knew and cared about the company.
Yet, Wendy's had been a publicly traded company since 1976, and so the Arby's owner made stockholders an offer above the market price of the company. Triarc ended up merging with Wendy's after the takeover, forming the Wendy's/Arby's Group in its place. But the tumultuous marriage didn't last long.
Arby's and Wendy's were (briefly) fast food siblings
The recession stemming from the 2008 financial crisis continued to take its toll on both businesses, but it turned out that Arby's was the bigger drag on the company. In 2010, same-store sales fell over 9%, according to Forbes, far worse than Wendy's. That was enough to convince the Wendy's/Arby's Group that the second half of its name needed to go.
In 2011, Arby's was sold to private equity firm Roark Capital Group. With Arby's gone, the company changed its name to The Wendy's Company. Oh, and remember Jimmy John's and Sonic owner Inspire Brands? Inspire is actually backed by Roark, too. Since Arby's is still part of its portfolio, it is now a sister chain to those brands as well as Dunkin' and Buffalo Wild Wings.
As for Wendy's, Triarc owner Peltz stayed on as chairman of the board until 2024. However, his firm, now called Trian Partners, gradually sold off shares throughout the 2010s. Interestingly, Wendy's also kept a share of Arby's, despite not owning it, though sold its remaining shares off for good in 2018. But the story isn't over yet, as history has already begun to repeat itself.
Wendy's has struggled through 2026, prompting Peltz to make another bid to buy it with Trian, hoping to take the company private. However, the offer was rejected by Wendy's. The burger chain has even adopted a "poison pill" shareholders' rights plan to stave off Trian from buying up its shares. In the world of investment firms and fast food, the drama never ends.