Wendy's Founder Dave Thomas Had Some Regrets. Here's What He Did To Overcome Them
If you grew up in the '90s, you might recognize fast-food founder Dave Thomas from commercials. The kindly-faced entrepreneur behind Wendy's built one of the most recognizable burger brands in the world and even became a beloved television spokesperson for the company in the 1980s and '90s. But as his business success grew, Thomas carried two personal regrets that he spoke openly about later in life: leaving high school before graduating and naming his company after one of his daughters. Each weighed on him in different ways, and he handled them very differently.
Thomas left high school as a teenager to work full-time in the restaurant industry. An orphan, he'd been working in the industry since the tender age of 12, and quickly moved up the ranks. The years passed, and Thomas found immediate success with the first opening of Wendy's in Ohio in 1969. But Thomas worried that young people might look at his success and conclude that education wasn't all that important. That idea troubled him deeply. Despite building a multimillion-dollar business, he often said that dropping out of school remained one of the biggest mistakes of his life.
In fact, Thomas felt so strongly about it that in 1993, decades after dropping out, he went back to school and earned his GED. He later became a strong advocate for adult education and GED programs, encouraging others who had left school early to return and finish what they started.
Thomas worried about the burden he placed on his daughter
Thomas's second regret was a little more complicated and emotional. His decision to name Wendy's after one of his daughters was a loving tribute at the time. Even though the Wendy's logo myth isn't true, the company's red-haired mascot really is based on her childhood appearance, and the name quickly became central to the brand's identity.
But as Wendy's grew into a massive international chain, the decision began to weigh on him. The name meant that his daughter would forever be associated with the company, whether she wanted that attention or not. Thomas later admitted that he worried he had unintentionally placed a lifelong burden on her by tying her identity so closely to the brand. In an 2025 interview with People, Wendy Thomas explained: "Probably 10 years before my dad passed, we talked about my name and namesake, and he just goes, 'I'm really sorry I did that to you,' which was really ... to hear your father say, 'Probably should just named it Dave's and that'd been a lot easier,' was a lot."
Now, this was one action Thomas couldn't easily undo. The company name had become one of the most recognizable brands in fast food. And staying true to the brand's roots was important, as evidenced by the fact that Wendy's still serves all five of its original menu items. But Thomas' willingness to admit these regrets is part of what makes him still such an admired figure, even all these years later.