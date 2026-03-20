Wendy's Founder Dave Thomas Had Some Regrets. Here's What He Did To Overcome Them

If you grew up in the '90s, you might recognize fast-food founder Dave Thomas from commercials. The kindly-faced entrepreneur behind Wendy's built one of the most recognizable burger brands in the world and even became a beloved television spokesperson for the company in the 1980s and '90s. But as his business success grew, Thomas carried two personal regrets that he spoke openly about later in life: leaving high school before graduating and naming his company after one of his daughters. Each weighed on him in different ways, and he handled them very differently.

Thomas left high school as a teenager to work full-time in the restaurant industry. An orphan, he'd been working in the industry since the tender age of 12, and quickly moved up the ranks. The years passed, and Thomas found immediate success with the first opening of Wendy's in Ohio in 1969. But Thomas worried that young people might look at his success and conclude that education wasn't all that important. That idea troubled him deeply. Despite building a multimillion-dollar business, he often said that dropping out of school remained one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

In fact, Thomas felt so strongly about it that in 1993, decades after dropping out, he went back to school and earned his GED. He later became a strong advocate for adult education and GED programs, encouraging others who had left school early to return and finish what they started.