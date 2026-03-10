The Wendy's Logo Myth That's Just Not True

Wendy's responded to speculation by saying any message in the logo was unintentional. Does it look like mom? Sure. But they didn't do that on purpose. It's just the way things line up and, really, it's not very explicit, either. It looks kind of like mom, but it's hardly clear as day.

Even though people have been posting about it for over 10 years now, it's worth remembering the story behind Wendy's. Dave Thomas founded the restaurant and named it after his daughter Wendy. At no point in the restaurant's history has a mom factored into the story.

Wendy's mother, Lorraine Thomas, was married to founder Dave Thomas for 47 years. She was never involved in the running of the restaurant at any level, however, so it would be odd for the chain to include reference to any mom in the logo. It's just not what the restaurant is known for. If they were going to hide a message, you would think it would be something related to the business or the people who run it.

Some suggestions were that it was a subliminal way to make you think of home cooking or a loving environment, but that seems like a bit of a stretch. The idea that it has to do with home cooking is especially odd since Wendy's has never advertised itself that way. Old-fashioned burgers? Sure, but never anything like "homemade" or "like mom used to make". In fact, Wendy's best burger is still named after Dave — Dave's Single — so while the restaurant may be based on a family, it is centered more around dad than mom. It being unintentional really makes the most sense.