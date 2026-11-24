The 2 Canned Additions That Make Tuna Salad Extra Flavorful
Tuna salad is one of the simplest yet most delicious meals. It's filling, high in protein and omega-3s, and works well with delicious mix-ins and ingredients. While mayonnaise, salt, and pepper are typical tuna salad additions, we suggest experimenting with two canned goods to elevate the flavor: canned beans and artichokes.
Canned artichokes give tuna salad a vinegary, salty flavor and a soft bite similar to tuna's flaky texture. They're so similar in texture that, when mashed, they can replace tuna for flavorful vegan tuna salad. Adding canned beans to the mix, like butter or black, amplifies the salad's delightfully soft texture even more while providing a pleasant earthy flavor. In fact, the bean-tuna combo is so popular that it's a traditional Italian dish called Tonno E Fagioli.
Whether you add both artichoke and beans, or just one or the other, it'll make tuna salad more flavorful. To incorporate them, either mash artichoke and tuna together, or keep artichoke pieces whole, then add the beans and other condiments — like mayonnaise, oil and vinegar, lemon juice, or mustard – to moisten it up.
Other mix-ins that could enhance this dish
Because tuna salad is so versatile, you can add all sorts of spices, condiments, and ingredients to bring out a zestier, more flavorful profile. That's why we recommend adding other mix-ins alongside canned artichokes and beans. Start with tuna salad classics like chopped pickles or relish for acidity, or chopped celery for a refreshing crunch. Herbs like fresh parsley or dill blend well with both canned goods and give the dish an earthy, fresh flavor.
Or, opt for more creative iterations. For a zing of acidity and tang, mix artichokes, beans, and tuna with chopped red onion. Add capers for more salty, savory flavor or chickpeas for a heartier or more filling bite. Adding chopped hard-boiled eggs provides more protein as well as a nice, bouncy chew. Eat the salad as-is, or spread it onto whole-wheat crackers, sandwich it between pieces of sourdough toast, or scoop it onto a bed of fresh greens — like in our Everything Green Tuna Salad Recipe.