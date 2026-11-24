Tuna salad is one of the simplest yet most delicious meals. It's filling, high in protein and omega-3s, and works well with delicious mix-ins and ingredients. While mayonnaise, salt, and pepper are typical tuna salad additions, we suggest experimenting with two canned goods to elevate the flavor: canned beans and artichokes.

Canned artichokes give tuna salad a vinegary, salty flavor and a soft bite similar to tuna's flaky texture. They're so similar in texture that, when mashed, they can replace tuna for flavorful vegan tuna salad. Adding canned beans to the mix, like butter or black, amplifies the salad's delightfully soft texture even more while providing a pleasant earthy flavor. In fact, the bean-tuna combo is so popular that it's a traditional Italian dish called Tonno E Fagioli.

Whether you add both artichoke and beans, or just one or the other, it'll make tuna salad more flavorful. To incorporate them, either mash artichoke and tuna together, or keep artichoke pieces whole, then add the beans and other condiments — like mayonnaise, oil and vinegar, lemon juice, or mustard – to moisten it up.