Waffles made quickly during the work week deserve some extra love, and sweet potatoes can help you deliver. Among the delicious ways to use up leftover sweet potatoes is stirring them into waffle batter. While a sweet and savory sweet potato waffle recipe relies heavily on the spud, even a spoonful of canned or leftover mash can transform breakfast and brunch plates. Should you have a medium potato in your kitchen, a cup of it mashed is enough to add a subtly sweet and earthy element to your next stack.

If you're using canned sweet potato, you can stir it directly into the wet ingredients. To put a medium sweet potato to good use, peel it, then roast or microwave it until soft, and mash it so it can be smoothly incorporated into the batter. It is best to cool the potato before mixing so that the heat doesn't start cooking the eggs before the batter hits your waffle maker. Cooking sweet potato waffles may require a careful eye and often takes longer than regular waffles to cook. Watch for the waffles to turn golden brown. The exterior should be crispy, but the middle should remain soft.