Level Up Basic Waffles With A Scoop Of Sweet Potato, And You'll Hit The Flavor Jackpot
Waffles made quickly during the work week deserve some extra love, and sweet potatoes can help you deliver. Among the delicious ways to use up leftover sweet potatoes is stirring them into waffle batter. While a sweet and savory sweet potato waffle recipe relies heavily on the spud, even a spoonful of canned or leftover mash can transform breakfast and brunch plates. Should you have a medium potato in your kitchen, a cup of it mashed is enough to add a subtly sweet and earthy element to your next stack.
If you're using canned sweet potato, you can stir it directly into the wet ingredients. To put a medium sweet potato to good use, peel it, then roast or microwave it until soft, and mash it so it can be smoothly incorporated into the batter. It is best to cool the potato before mixing so that the heat doesn't start cooking the eggs before the batter hits your waffle maker. Cooking sweet potato waffles may require a careful eye and often takes longer than regular waffles to cook. Watch for the waffles to turn golden brown. The exterior should be crispy, but the middle should remain soft.
Serving more sweetness
While cinnamon complements sweet potato waffle batter beautifully, you can elevate homemade batches with pumpkin pie spice or freshly ground nutmeg. A sprinkle of toasted and chopped nuts, a handful of chocolate chips, and a dollop of homemade honey whipped cream can make plates presentation-worthy. Since sweet potatoes offer natural sugars, you may want a lighter hand when pouring maple syrup. The batter of sweet potato pancakes may also be thicker, so add an extra splash of milk or creamer of your choice if it needs thinning.
Serve stacks alongside your favorite morning sides, like fruit, yogurt, eggs, and bacon. Pairing sweet potato waffles with honey cinnamon butter and fried chicken is the kind of combination that can easily end up on the dinner table, or you can use two waffle pieces to build a sandwich to take to work. To feed smaller mouths, cut the waffles into elongated strips that can be dipped into dishes of honey or syrup. Topping waffles with a scoop of ice cream and drizzles of Nutella and chocolate can turn this stunner into a decadent dessert or afternoon snack that will have you feeling like you won big.