Meatloaf is the ultimate comfort food for many people. And while a good, flavorful meatloaf wants for absolutely nothing (except maybe mashed potatoes on the side), there is one thing you can add if you're looking to give a little punch to what is otherwise an already perfect dish. You can add horseradish.

It makes sense, doesn't it? Horseradish goes great with roast beef and a nice horseradish cheddar can cap off a thick, medium-rare cheeseburger perfectly. So when it comes to tinkering with your go-to meatloaf recipe, why not stay well within an established lane of flavor and add horseradish?

Dropping a single spoonful of prepared horseradish to the mix, working it through thoroughly so that it's even distributed and you don't end up with it all concentrated in a single, palate-destroying bite, and then baking it as normal can create a really nice buzz of heat that lingers in the background of your meatloaf. Plus, like adding salt to caramel or strings to a rock song, the horseradish can bring a high-note to the dish and make the whole thing taste deeper and more complex because of it. No complex instructions or glaze made from an unexpected ingredient like tequila required.