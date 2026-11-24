Meatloaf Is Twice As Flavorful When You Add One Tablespoon Of This Overlooked Sharp Condiment
Meatloaf is the ultimate comfort food for many people. And while a good, flavorful meatloaf wants for absolutely nothing (except maybe mashed potatoes on the side), there is one thing you can add if you're looking to give a little punch to what is otherwise an already perfect dish. You can add horseradish.
It makes sense, doesn't it? Horseradish goes great with roast beef and a nice horseradish cheddar can cap off a thick, medium-rare cheeseburger perfectly. So when it comes to tinkering with your go-to meatloaf recipe, why not stay well within an established lane of flavor and add horseradish?
Dropping a single spoonful of prepared horseradish to the mix, working it through thoroughly so that it's even distributed and you don't end up with it all concentrated in a single, palate-destroying bite, and then baking it as normal can create a really nice buzz of heat that lingers in the background of your meatloaf. Plus, like adding salt to caramel or strings to a rock song, the horseradish can bring a high-note to the dish and make the whole thing taste deeper and more complex because of it. No complex instructions or glaze made from an unexpected ingredient like tequila required.
And don't forget about those meatloaf sandwiches
Once you've made your meatloaf and added a touch of horseradish, you could just call it a day. But when it comes to leftover meatloaf sandwiches, you might want to amp things up a little bit yet again — especially if you're topping your sandwich with a smothering layer of cold mashed potatoes. In that case, a horseradish cream sauce is what you want. Bottled versions are available in stores, but whipping up your own is easy if you've got the ingredients on-hand. All that's required is a 50/50 mix of mayonnaise and sour cream, lots of horseradish, a little Dijon mustard, and a splash of apple cider vinegar.
Take all those ingredients, dump them in a bowl and whisk them up, adding some chopped chives if you're feeling fancy, plus salt and pepper to taste. Then smear the results on the top slice of bread only. You want that horseradish to hit hard so you need to get into it before everything is smothered by the weight of the mashed potatoes. But between the horseradish already in the meatloaf and your made-from-scratch horseradish cream on top, there should be more than enough kick there to clear out your sinuses and help you power through whatever the rest of the day (or night) might bring.