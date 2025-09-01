5 Prepared Horseradish Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're looking for a way to add intensity, boldness, and a touch of interesting heat to your dishes, there are few ingredients that will work better than prepared horseradish. Horseradish is a root vegetable that tastes quite spicy — but that special kind of back-of-the-sinuses spicy — when it's exposed to oxygen. Depending on where you're shopping, you may be able to find actual horseradish in its root vegetable form at your local grocery store or farmer's market. But if you want to take advantage of the flavor the ingredient provides without all the prep that's usually involved, you can simply snag some prepared horseradish instead.

I've tasted through five different prepared horseradish and horseradish sauce brands to deliver the 411 on which of these grocery store brands are worth checking out by ranking them from worst to best, based on both flavor and texture. But spoiler alert: They all have their merits, so technically, you can't go wrong with any of these selections, depending on the application. Once you get a better sense of just how much these ingredients can transform sandwiches, salads, and beyond, you'll make sure you always have a jar or bottle of the stuff on hand.