For The Most Flavorful Meatloaf, Add 3 Tablespoons Of This Condiment To The Mixture

When done well, meatloaf is the sort of comfort food that becomes much more than the sum of its parts. It is a simple dish, put together using humble ingredients and only basic culinary technique. When the right secret ingredient is found, however, it can be something really special — and the trick to the most flavorful meatloaf you've ever had is likely already lurking in your pantry. All you need to make the best of this classic dish is a few spoonfuls of Worcestershire sauce.

With an ingredient list nearly as unknown to the average home cook as the correct pronunciation of its name, Worcestershire sauce adds a profound depth to meatloaf recipes. First concocted in Worcester, England in the 1830s, this condiment was an attempt to recreate a sauce from India. Forgotten in a cellar for several years, the sauce fermented and aged, resulting in something altogether different, a dark brown sauce with a flavor complex enough to match its depth of color. The exact recipe is a guarded secret, but it is known to have contained a wide array of ingredients including malt vinegar, anchovies, tamarind, and molasses, among many others.

Within even just those few ingredients, we've already covered all of the major tastes — salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and umami, and it is exactly this balance that makes Worcestershire sauce such a perfect secret ingredient for a classic homemade meatloaf recipe. A few tablespoons added to the meaty mixture isn't enough to quite pick out the sauce itself; instead, it simply lends a firm backbone to the dish.