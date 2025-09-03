Next Time You Make Meatloaf, Break Out A Bottle Of Tequila

When brown sugar and ketchup caramelize on a meatloaf something magical happens, creating sticky edges, savory-sweet balance, and a glossy finish. But there's a small unexpected flourish that can make that glaze sing — heightening aroma, deepening flavor, and adding a gentle kick. It brightens the tomatoes, amplifies the molasses notes in the sugar, and nudges the whole loaf toward "why is this so good?" territory.

The secret: a splash of tequila. Tequila is a clever ingredient that's finding its way into many dishes, including your homemade meatloaf. Blanco tequila brings citrus, peppery, and vegetal notes that sharpen sweetness and cut through fat, while a reposado adds subtle vanilla, caramel, and oak to round the glaze and boost browning. Start with your usual glaze — about half a cup of ketchup to 2 to 3 tablespoons brown sugar— whisk in 1 to 2 tablespoons tequila, brush on thickly, and bake as normal.

Despite what many think, the heat doesn't instantly cook off the alcohol. Depending on your method and cooking time after adding the tequila, a meaningful percentage can remain. USDA retention research shows 40% to 75% can persist in some preparations. If you're avoiding alcohol, simmer the tequila in a small pan until it reduces a bit before whisking it into the glaze, or skip it altogether.