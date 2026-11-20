The Best Wines To Pair With Vegetarian Main Dishes, According To Sommeliers
When it comes to pairing food with wine, meat and seafood often get most of the attention. Red wine with steak and white wine with fish are familiar combinations, but what about vegetarian dishes? From hearty mushroom Wellington to creamy vegetable lasagna, meatless meals offer just as many opportunities for delicious wine pairings.
For guidance on pairing wine with vegetarian main dishes, we turned to five wine professionals: Sabrina Currie, an International Sommelier Guild-certified sommelier, chef, and cookbook author; Megumi Calver, sommelier and founder of wine education platform Merobebe; David Glancy, Master Sommelier and founder of San Francisco Wine School; Jaime Haener, WSET Level 3 qualifier and sommelier at HGwines; and David Alpher, a certified sommelier. They shared their favorite wine pairings for vegetarian dishes and explained what makes them work.
Baked eggplant Parmesan and Franciacorta
A classic vegetarian dish, eggplant Parmesan, in a nutshell, combines melted cheese, tomato sauce, eggplant, and, of course, a finish of fresh basil. Sommelier Jaime Haener recommends Franciacorta, a dry Italian sparkling wine with enough body to complement the dish's savory richness and acidity to cut through the cheese. According to Haener, Franciacorta's fine bubbles complement the crispy, umami-rich character of eggplant Parmesan.
Franciacorta is produced in Lombardy, Italy, using the traditional method – the same process used to make Champagne. This sparkling wine is often produced in dry styles and can be made from several grape varieties, including chardonnay and pinot noir. Its refreshing acidity and rich texture make it particularly well-suited to pair alongside hearty dishes like this one.
Fall-forward vegan mushroom Wellington and pinot noir
This vegan mushroom Wellington combines earthy mushrooms, sweet potato, and flaky pastry. Jaime Haener recommends pinot noir from Oregon's Eola-Amity Hills for its earthy character and balanced structure, which complement the rich mushroom filling.
Pinot noir from Oregon's Willamette Valley tends to have savory, earthy characteristics alongside its red fruit notes. When paired with mushroom Wellington, these earthy qualities complement the mushrooms' umami-rich flavor, according to Haener. Sommelier Sabrina Currie adds that the sweet potato and maple glaze also pair nicely with the wine's red fruit character, which can include notes of strawberry and cherry.
This vegan recipe also contains a dash of cayenne pepper, which can sometimes make wine pairing more challenging. However, Currie explains why pinot noir still works: "Low tannin means it won't clash with the cayenne, and bright acidity keeps the pastry feeling light."
Cheesy lentil Bolognese baked ziti and New York cabernet franc
This cheesy lentil Bolognese baked ziti combines tomato sauce, cheese, pasta, and, in this case, lentils in place of meat, to create a rich, satisfying meal full of protein and flavor. The lentils add a texture that mimics the ground meat traditionally found in Bolognese sauce. However, sommelier Megumi Calver points out that lentils contain less fat than meat, making this an important consideration when choosing a wine.
While a cabernet sauvignon might work with a meat-based sauce, Calver explains that it could be too heavy for this vegetarian version. Instead, she recommends New York cabernet franc, a typically medium-bodied red with red and dark fruit notes alongside herbal and peppery characteristics. Its fresh acidity helps balance the tomato sauce, while its herbal and peppery notes complement the earthy lentils. The wine's supple tannins also keep it from overpowering the dish.
Vegetarian chickpea pot pie and Pecorino
Although chicken pot pie is a familiar American comfort food, meat isn't essential to the dish. This vegetarian chickpea pot pie combines chickpeas, spices, and a creamy filling beneath a buttery, flaky crust. Certified sommelier David Alpher recommends pairing this vegetarian version with an earthy Italian white like Pecorino, whose richness complements the savory chickpeas and filling.
"Chickpeas are very substantial, and very earthy flavor-wise," Alpher says. When combined with the already rich filling, a fuller-bodied Italian white like Pecorino makes a fitting pairing. Rather than creating a contrasting effect, the wine complements the earthy, savory characteristics of the dish.
Other fuller-bodied white wines Alpher recommends for this chickpea-based dish include white Burgundy and Greco di Tufo. Both offer the rich, savory character that Alpher recommends, and may be easier to find in stores than Pecorino.
Vegetable coconut curry and Finger Lakes riesling
Curry is known for being filled with spices, and this vegetable coconut curry is no exception. Fresh vegetables like butternut squash, cauliflower, and green beans are combined with a coconut curry sauce and spices to create a flavorful, balanced dish. But with so many flavors to consider, finding the right wine can seem daunting. Megumi Calver recommends Finger Lakes riesling for the job.
The green apple and lime notes often found in riesling complement the curry's spices, according to Calver. This white wine also has high acidity that helps balance the rich coconut milk. Its typically lower alcohol content can also make it a good choice for spicier curries.
Finger Lakes riesling comes in a range of styles, from bone-dry to sweet, but both dry and off-dry versions can work with this curry. Calver notes that a little residual sweetness in an off-dry wine can help soften the heat. This makes riesling a versatile option depending on how spicy you prefer your curry to be.
Vegetarian mixed mushroom cassoulet and Cahors malbec
Traditional French cassoulet is a stew typically made with various meats, such as duck or pork, along with white beans, herbs, and stock. This vegetarian mixed mushroom cassoulet uses white beans and a variety of earthy mushrooms instead, creating a rich, hearty, savory dish. Sabrina Currie recommends pairing this cassoulet with a malbec from Cahors.
The white beans and slow-cooked wild mushrooms of this recipe combine to create a deep, savory richness, according to Currie. This stands up well to a structured red like a malbec from Cahors, a wine region in southwestern France. Fittingly, traditional cassoulet also hails from southwestern France, so the phrase "what grows together goes together" has a place here. In addition, Currie points to another reason this pairing works: "The buttery breadcrumb topping softens the tannins, so the wine feels smooth."
Currie also recommends other structured reds to match the dish's richness and savory flavors. She suggests an Okanagan Valley syrah, which offers complementary peppery and smoky notes. Alternatively, a red from Minervois or Corbières in France's Languedoc region can offer the structure needed to stand up to this hearty dish.
Italian-style vegetarian stuffed peppers and vermentino
These Italian-style vegetarian stuffed peppers offer a lighter take on the popular dish. Instead of meat, the recipe combines vegetables, farro, and garbanzo beans with a pesto topping.
The pesto is a dominant ingredient in this dish, making it an especially important element to consider when choosing a wine. As such, Sabrina Currie recommends vermentino from Liguria, a white wine from northwestern Italy. This regional connection is significant because pesto also originated in Liguria, which further emphasizes how food and wine from the same region can complement one another. Vermentino's citrus and herbal notes work well with the peppers' lemony basil pesto, while its acidity helps balance the olive oil in the recipe, according to Currie.
Alternatively, Currie has a couple of red wine recommendations for those who prefer red over white. One is Rossese di Dolceacqua, a light and floral Ligurian red. "I love pairing food with wine from the same region, and this one is a treat if you can find it," Currie says. She also suggests a slightly chilled Beaujolais, as its soft tannins won't compete with the pesto, and its fruity notes will pair well with the roasted peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
Crock-Pot vegetable lasagna and Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
Making lasagna can be a daunting task, but this Crock-Pot vegetable lasagna recipe offers a slow-cooker shortcut. It's filled with a variety of vegetables, including spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted red peppers, along with cheese and tomato sauce. When it comes time to decide on the right wine to sip alongside this hearty dish, the vegetables and sauce are key factors, according to Megumi Calver.
Calver recommends the Italian red Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, a wine from the Abruzzo region of central Italy. Its juicy plum, cherry, and herbal notes complement the savory vegetables, while its fresh acidity helps balance the tomato sauce. Together, these characteristics make it a fitting match for this vegetable-forward take on lasagna.
Things can get a little more complicated when choosing between younger and aged styles of Montepulciano d'Abruzzo. According to Calver, a younger wine works best with brighter vegetables like zucchini and spinach, while a Riserva style is better suited to earthier ingredients like mushrooms and caramelized onions. Since this recipe includes spinach and roasted red peppers, a younger Montepulciano d'Abruzzo would be the better choice.
Roasted rutabaga and eggplant tacos and albariño
There are many ways to make tacos, making them incredibly versatile and fun to experiment with. Vegetarian taco options are endless, and these roasted rutabaga and eggplant tacos bring together a healthy and unique combination of vegetables. Rutabaga is similar to a turnip and has a slightly sweet, earthy flavor that pairs well with the softer eggplant. With these ingredients in mind, Jaime Haener recommends a zesty white wine such as albariño from Spain's Rías Baixas region.
Albariño is an aromatic white wine known for its bright acidity and citrus notes. It's typically made in a dry style, offering a refreshing brightness rather than pronounced sweetness. This makes it fitting for dishes with roasted vegetables and fresh toppings.
This white wine's refreshing character complements the dish beautifully, according to Haener. "Zesty whites, like albariño, are perfect, in the same way a fresh squeeze of lime on your taco is," she says. This recipe also includes a slaw and cilantro-lime crema, making her comparison especially fitting. The wine brings that same fresh element to the roasted vegetables as the topping.
Roasted vegetable and black bean enchiladas and Grenache-based rosé
Black beans, roasted vegetables, enchilada sauce, and cheese come together to make easy but delectable roasted vegetable and black bean enchiladas. The sauce is a combination of various seasonings and tomato sauce, which can alter the wine pairing for this entrée.
To create the right match for these vegetable-forward enchiladas, Master Sommelier David Glancy recommends a dry, grenache-based rosé from Provence or California. "My first thought would be brighter fruit, while still dry," Glancy says. Grenache-based rosés often have red fruit flavors and subtle herbal notes, and dry versions can offer plenty of fruitiness without tasting sweet. Fruity, in this case, refers to the wine's flavor characteristics rather than its sweetness. According to Glancy, the ripe fruit flavors and relatively low alcohol help balance the heat of the dish.
For another option, Glancy suggests staying within the rosé category but looking to Mexico's Valle de Guadalupe. Specifically, he recommends a rosé from El Cielo, offering a connection between the wine's country of origin and the Mexican-inspired dish. It's another way to enjoy a dry, fruit-forward rosé alongside these flavorful enchiladas.
Rigatoni with mushrooms and butternut squash and vermentino
Sweet meets savory in this rigatoni with mushrooms and butternut squash recipe. The squash brings a natural sweetness to the meal, while the mushrooms contribute their savory, earthy flavors. In this case, David Glancy recommends focusing on the delicate sweetness of the butternut squash and suggests pairing it with vermentino.
With its ripe fruit notes, vermentino is well suited to complement the squash without overwhelming the dish. However, Glancy points out that the seasonings and sauce are also important factors to consider when choosing a wine.
Glancy specifically suggests Vigne Surrau's Branu Vermentino di Gallura from Sardinia, Italy. He also recommends a delicate dry or off-dry vermentino for butternut squash pasta.
Saffron zucchini risotto and Sancerre
Risotto is a comforting, warming dish that can take on different flavors depending on the ingredients used. This saffron zucchini risotto combines the distinctive flavor of saffron and sauteed zucchini with creamy rice. With these ingredients in mind, choosing the right wine comes down to more than just the richness of the risotto, according to David Alpher.
For risotto featuring fresh herbs, Alpher recommends Sancerre, a French sauvignon blanc from the Loire Valley. Its fresh acidity helps balance the richness of the creamy rice, while its herbal notes complement the parsley in this recipe. This makes it a fitting choice without overwhelming the dish's more delicate flavors.
Alpher also suggests Pouilly-Fumé, another sauvignon blanc from the Loire Valley, as an alternative for herb-forward risotto. His advice emphasizes the importance of considering the vegetables and seasonings rather than assuming every risotto calls for the same wine.