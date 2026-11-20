When it comes to pairing food with wine, meat and seafood often get most of the attention. Red wine with steak and white wine with fish are familiar combinations, but what about vegetarian dishes? From hearty mushroom Wellington to creamy vegetable lasagna, meatless meals offer just as many opportunities for delicious wine pairings.

For guidance on pairing wine with vegetarian main dishes, we turned to five wine professionals: Sabrina Currie, an International Sommelier Guild-certified sommelier, chef, and cookbook author; Megumi Calver, sommelier and founder of wine education platform Merobebe; David Glancy, Master Sommelier and founder of San Francisco Wine School; Jaime Haener, WSET Level 3 qualifier and sommelier at HGwines; and David Alpher, a certified sommelier. They shared their favorite wine pairings for vegetarian dishes and explained what makes them work.