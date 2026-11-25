10 Rules To Know Before Shopping At BJ's Wholesale Club
Wholesale memberships are more important than ever for families and people trying to save money. You can buy larger quantities of what you need, typically at a better cost than buying from other retailers — well, that's the idea anyway. Sam's Club, Costco, and BJ's are among the most popular, and today we're diving into the latter. It is safe to say people love BJ's Wholesale Club and think it offers great value.
The chain has 270 locations in 22 states, with its headquarters based in Marlborough, Massachusetts. That means it's not quite as widespread as Sam's or Costco. And while it is winning over fans because of the membership value, there are plenty of people who are unfamiliar or new to the wholesaler. We wanted to cover some of the major rules to keep in mind before you head to the store, from membership information to making the most of your first trip. This knowledge will help you have a better, more streamlined, less stressful experience.
There are different membership tiers and perks
There are two club memberships for the average consumer: BJ's Club+, which costs $120 per year, and BJ's Club, which costs $60 per year. Some distinctions may make one better than the other. Mainly, Club+ offers 2% back in rewards on eligible purchases, up to $500 per 12-month period; an extra 5 cents off per gallon at BJ's gas stations; two free same-day deliveries on eligible orders of $50 or more; and free curbside pickup. For some, you can make up the cost of the Club+ with the 2% rewards, but this might not be the case for everyone. Those can certainly be compelling based on how you like to shop and how much use you think you'll get from the membership. Both memberships offer BJ's and manufacturer coupons, the 100% money-back guarantee, and an added household membership.
Additionally, there are other membership types for specific community members, such as teachers and educators, medical professionals, active-duty military personnel, veterans, and other groups. Even eligible college students joining as new members can reap the rewards of a Club+ membership with a discount at only $50 for the first year with automatic renewal. If you don't want to commit quite yet, you can get a one-day pass valid only for online purchases that ship out; you cannot visit the store or place a pickup order. It is free, but you have to create an online account to access the website.
You can share your membership with one household member
If you're considering a membership but are unsure how often you can get to the club due to work or time constraints, you can always add a household member. This is a fantastic perk that lets you and another member of your household go to the store to shop. You would need to add the household member by logging into your account and adding the free additional person. You need to enter their first and last name and save that information. However, business memberships instead include one complimentary business supplemental card, and one-day trial memberships do not include a household membership. That is something to factor into your decision-making.
Only the primary member can add the household member, so the secondary person can't do it themselves. BJ's notes that the household member's address defaults to the primary member's address, but it can be edited in the account settings. However, the added member needs to go to their local warehouse (or any location) with photo ID and proof of address to pick up their membership card. Still, the added person can make a membership cost really worthwhile. If you don't have anybody to share it with or you don't want to, don't worry, because people say they get a lot of use out of BJ's as a single-person household.
Make sure to download the app
Unfortunately, in this day and age, you have to be pretty tech-savvy to navigate many stores, and BJ's is no different. According to BJ's Wholesale Club itself, you can "Shop smarter in the BJ's app." Essentially, that means you can clip certain digital-only coupons, create an accessible shopping list, and view your digital membership at a glance, which also makes checkout easier. Accessing additional digital coupons can be a great way to maximize your savings; dozens of people agree it's a useful perk, and some even say it's better than dealing with paper coupons.
But there's a lot you can do in the app, such as finding where an item is located in your store, checking prices of items you're interested in, and even pre-ordering some good eats from the deli. However, some customers report that different stores are better at keeping the online info accurate, so this may vary. If you need to fill up your tank, you can check the price at your nearest BJ's gas station. Basically, your membership isn't the same without that app, and people say it makes shopping there way more streamlined and easier than at other chains.
Save time with ExpressPay
BJ's really stands out with its unique services that put customer convenience at the forefront. ExpressPay is yet another way the wholesaler stands out from other brands. At BJ's Wholesale Club, you scan items and put them directly into your cart. You then pay through your app and show your barcode when you leave. That's it. You don't have to wait in a long line or lift items to place them on the conveyor belt.
Of course, this has some limitations: You can scan only 60 items, and your total must be under the $1,500 per-transaction limit. On top of that, you have a $3,000 daily limit. ExpressPay accepts digital coupons, but not paper coupons, and certain purchases, including gift cards, propane, and appliances, must go through a register. This service is available at every Club, so you don't have to worry about going to a specific store to take advantage of it. You do, however, need the BJ's app on your device.
This is the perfect service for introverts who don't want to talk to too many people or if you're just trying to get in and out as quickly as possible. An added perk is that ExpressPay presents available coupons as you scan items, so you can clip them while shopping.
Don't walk past the bakery
Grocery store bakery items can be hit or miss. Sometimes they're dry or generally poor quality, but people love BJ's bakery and even say it beats Costco. To start, people are huge fans of the muffins, and you can't go wrong with the flavors either. Customers call out the blueberry, cranberry, and chocolate chip as favorites. If you explore the bakery section in autumn, you may come across the pumpkin muffins that are highly revered. People even think the muffins are far superior to Costco's selection.
Cupcakes are always a good choice, too. The mini cupcakes are great if you're serving a crowd and need some handheld sweet treats, but the sheet cake also gets excellent reviews. You don't have to go the sweet route either. Members like the Italian bread rolls and bagels. "BJ's Bagels are the freshest and best store bagels I've ever had," one Redditor said. And others echo this sentiment, sharing that they've been BJ's members for a decade just because of the bagels — and you have a few flavor options to choose from, too. On your trip to BJ's, make sure to walk through the bakery to take in everything on offer.
You don't have to step foot in the store to shop
Alright, alright, so perhaps you checked out the bakery and don't need to come in since you know what you want to get. Whether you get stuff shipped or delivered, or opt for curbside pickup, you never need to go into the store (if you don't want to). You can shop directly from the website via your membership account. Go the ultimate convenience route and get items shipped to your home; this option isn't as quick, but it's good if you don't need something immediately. Check each product's available fulfillment options; groceries may require pickup or same-day delivery.
Alternatively, you could get things delivered, which can take anywhere between two and five hours. However, you can't just buy any old thing; there are some restrictions. For example, certain state or local liquor laws may affect alcohol deliveries. But if you're okay with venturing out of your house, you can place a curbside pickup order from the store (there is in-store pickup as well, but that defeats the purpose of this section about not setting foot in the store). For curbside orders, team members cannot help load items weighing more than 250 pounds into your vehicle. People are big fans of the pickup service, saying that food is kept refrigerated or frozen as needed until you pick up your order. Curbside pickup is one of the main reasons the chain is better than Costco. One tip is to be aware of where the curbside pickup area is for your store; it may be around the side of the building.
You can get items delivered for a cost
We touched on delivery, but it's a bit more nuanced: BJ's Wholesale Club offers Same-Day Delivery, where items come to your doorstep. That means someone will shop your order and drive it to your delivery address. The delivery fee starts at $9.99; the website says the price may change based on factors like location, item value, and other variables. Check the total at checkout, and factor in an optional tip for the driver. Delivery is generally available within 15 to 20 miles of the selected club, but not in every ZIP code.
If you know you'll place many delivery orders, consider the Unlimited Delivery Package, which costs $100 for a year of eligible deliveries, limited to two deliveries per day. However, your order must include at least $50 in eligible products after discounts and before taxes. You can order groceries, beauty products, household supplies, and more, subject to item eligibility; some oversized or heavy items are excluded. If you are the primary member of a Club+ or Business Club+ Card, then you get two same-day deliveries with no standard delivery fee per annual membership period on eligible orders of $50 or more. That means two free deliveries come with your membership tier. The unlimited package is a good investment if you think BJ's will be your go-to grocery store. Otherwise, an occasional $9.99 delivery fee may be reasonable based on your needs.
Check the deals and coupons before you shop
Who doesn't love to save a buck here and there? At BJ's Wholesale Club, you can use manufacturer coupons with BJ's coupons — and yes, you can stack them to use both to maximize savings. You can peruse the deals area of the website, which shows all the offers; this is a vital step that many newbies may not be aware of. Some things offer instant savings, where something may be marked down, and others offer a percentage off.
There is an entire grocery deals section featuring hundreds of items, plus some added bargains you might not notice in-store. You can even shop by sections like meat or frozen food. That means you can buy strategically to spend less. The key to savings is to clip the coupon to get the money off. If you are lucky, you might spot a double coupon item where more than one coupon crops up. The website has so many sections that help you find everything at a glance; if you like couponing as much as we do, you don't see this level of dedication often. It is a fantastic part of what makes BJ's stand out for cheaper groceries. However, some are annoyed that they have to scroll around to find the deals.
Don't overlook the store brands
When done well, store brands can be lifesavers, allowing you to enjoy basic or specialty foods. Although you might feel inclined to stick to brands you know, BJ's has its own options: Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen. The former is the food brand that offers everything from chicken nuggets to almonds. People have a slew of recommendations if you need a starting point for what to get. Sirloin and beef patties are a wonderful option, while others really love chicken patties — it is among the most popular grocery chains to buy meat.
Some customers say the 30.4-ounce jar of marinated mushrooms is a major reason they keep renewing their membership. But the vanilla ice cream is known as being better than Costco or Sam's Club versions, according to Consumer Reports. The list of recs goes on, so there are a lot of fantastic options to get at the clubhouse. Going with the store brand often comes at terrific prices. A carton of 36 Wellsley Farms extra-large cage-free white eggs costs around $6, depending on location, compared to Eggland's pack of 24 at around $8. That's a major difference in the cost per egg. However, you'll want to look at the store and name brands to compare the costs. Beyond cost, people generally enjoy the quality of the food.
Learn about the secret pricing codes that BJ's offers
If you're new to BJ's, it helps to understand how it prices things. For example, if something ends in 9 — say it costs $9.49 — it is full price. Something that ends with .90 or even .00 is considered under a manager's special. This typically means it will be discounted 10% each week until the item is sold out, but it won't exceed more than 60% off. This information was independently confirmed by one customer on MyBjsWholesale through a BJ's store manager.
However, others report that something will be priced at .98 if it is going on clearance, but that is not always the case. On BJ's website clearance section, most items end in .98. But some folks mention seeing items priced at .78 or .68. Use this to guide your spending, but rules may vary by store.