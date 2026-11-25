Alright, alright, so perhaps you checked out the bakery and don't need to come in since you know what you want to get. Whether you get stuff shipped or delivered, or opt for curbside pickup, you never need to go into the store (if you don't want to). You can shop directly from the website via your membership account. Go the ultimate convenience route and get items shipped to your home; this option isn't as quick, but it's good if you don't need something immediately. Check each product's available fulfillment options; groceries may require pickup or same-day delivery.

Alternatively, you could get things delivered, which can take anywhere between two and five hours. However, you can't just buy any old thing; there are some restrictions. For example, certain state or local liquor laws may affect alcohol deliveries. But if you're okay with venturing out of your house, you can place a curbside pickup order from the store (there is in-store pickup as well, but that defeats the purpose of this section about not setting foot in the store). For curbside orders, team members cannot help load items weighing more than 250 pounds into your vehicle. People are big fans of the pickup service, saying that food is kept refrigerated or frozen as needed until you pick up your order. Curbside pickup is one of the main reasons the chain is better than Costco. One tip is to be aware of where the curbside pickup area is for your store; it may be around the side of the building.