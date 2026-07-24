Consumer Reports' Favorite Store-Brand Vanilla Ice Cream Isn't From Costco Or Sam's Club

Kirkland Signature super premium vanilla ice cream is a cult-favorite among Costco shoppers. Made in California by the legendary Humboldt Creamery, it's no wonder that it is ranked as one of the warehouse's leading dessert items. But in a recent taste test, Consumer Reports neglected to award Coscto and Sam's Club any accolades when it came to the best store-brand vanilla ice cream.

Instead, BJ's Warehouse Club Wellsley Farms Premium Vanilla Ice Cream was the winner in a blind taste-test. Consumer Reports sampled vanilla ice cream from a variety of store-brand offerings, including Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Aldi. They also compared the store-brand options to name-brand ice creams like Breyers and Häagen-Dazs.

The taste-testers chose BJ's Warehouse's store brand, Wellsley Farms, as their top store-brand pick for regular vanilla ice cream. Not only did Wellsley Farms have an airy texture that beat out the other brands, but it was also nearly 20 cents less per serving when compared to Breyers, and almost 42 cents less per serving than Häagen-Dazs.