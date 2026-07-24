Consumer Reports' Favorite Store-Brand Vanilla Ice Cream Isn't From Costco Or Sam's Club
Kirkland Signature super premium vanilla ice cream is a cult-favorite among Costco shoppers. Made in California by the legendary Humboldt Creamery, it's no wonder that it is ranked as one of the warehouse's leading dessert items. But in a recent taste test, Consumer Reports neglected to award Coscto and Sam's Club any accolades when it came to the best store-brand vanilla ice cream.
Instead, BJ's Warehouse Club Wellsley Farms Premium Vanilla Ice Cream was the winner in a blind taste-test. Consumer Reports sampled vanilla ice cream from a variety of store-brand offerings, including Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Aldi. They also compared the store-brand options to name-brand ice creams like Breyers and Häagen-Dazs.
The taste-testers chose BJ's Warehouse's store brand, Wellsley Farms, as their top store-brand pick for regular vanilla ice cream. Not only did Wellsley Farms have an airy texture that beat out the other brands, but it was also nearly 20 cents less per serving when compared to Breyers, and almost 42 cents less per serving than Häagen-Dazs.
Wellsley Farms from BJ's Warehouse came top
Even though the Wellsley Farm brand has premium on the label, Consumer Reports classed it as a regular ice cream due to its airy texture. For premium vanilla ice cream, Consumer Reports chose the Aldi store brand Specially Selected as their top choice. The taste-testers decreed that Aldi's Specially Selected premium vanilla ice cream was slightly sweeter than Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream, and like the name brand, it has no additives.
Generally, ice cream that is labeled premium or super premium is made with less air and has a higher fat content, meaning it is thicker and richer than other ice cream options. However, these labels can also be used purely for marketing purposes, so it's important to read the ingredients. For example, Trader Joe's vanilla ice cream is labeled as super premium, but it is actually made with additives like vegetable gums.
If you want thick, creamy ice cream (especially for making old-fashioned homemade vanilla milkshakes), it's a good idea to opt for premium or super premium options. Or, try your hand at making ice cream at home. These ice cream makers from Amazon are affordable and a great gift idea for ice cream aficionados.