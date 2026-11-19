In 2015, Cecil, a beloved lion who lived near Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe, was shot dead by American dentist Walter Palmer. And the outrage was ferocious. Cecil's death put the spotlight on trophy hunters everywhere, including Jimmy John's owner Jimmy John Liautaud.

Pictures of the founder posing with dead animals started surfacing on the internet, and some were so appalled that they started calling for total boycott of Jimmy John's. "These pics are the scumbag owner of @jimmyjohns killing beautiful animals," read one post from 2015 on X, then known as Twitter, above two images of Liautaud posing with his thumbs up in front of a dead African elephant. "I beg everyone to never eat there again," the user added.

Liautaud might no longer be involved with Jimmy John's (he sold his shares in the business in 2019), but his reputation stuck to the chain. "Easy to quit Jimmy Johns," reads one Reddit post in r/Sandwiches from 2024. "The owner is a trophy hunter." Another comment in r/fastfood from 2026 reads: "I personally pledged to never buy JJ after learning the founder loves big-game hunting. Can't in good conscience give a company money when the dude is out hunting endangered species for fun."