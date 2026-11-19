10 Of The Biggest Jimmy John's Scandals
With more than 2600 locations, Jimmy John's is pretty well-known at this point. People across the country love the chain's sandwiches for a quick hearty lunch or late-night snack; according to our taste-tester, it's hard to beat the chain's J.J.B.L.T, but the Spicy East Coast Italian is another standout star of the menu. Despite the popularity of its sandwich selection, Jimmy John's is far from squeaky clean.
In fact, like many scandalous fast food chains, this seemingly innocent sandwich giant appears to have more than one scandal lurking in its past. Here, we're taking a closer look at some of the biggest controversies in the chain's history. From trophy hunting to a seriously questionable foodborne illness track record, some of these might make you question your next sandwich order. But don't worry, because according to one of our writers, Jersey Mike's outshines the chain anyway. Just saying.
The big game hunting photos
In 2015, Cecil, a beloved lion who lived near Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe, was shot dead by American dentist Walter Palmer. And the outrage was ferocious. Cecil's death put the spotlight on trophy hunters everywhere, including Jimmy John's owner Jimmy John Liautaud.
Pictures of the founder posing with dead animals started surfacing on the internet, and some were so appalled that they started calling for total boycott of Jimmy John's. "These pics are the scumbag owner of @jimmyjohns killing beautiful animals," read one post from 2015 on X, then known as Twitter, above two images of Liautaud posing with his thumbs up in front of a dead African elephant. "I beg everyone to never eat there again," the user added.
Liautaud might no longer be involved with Jimmy John's (he sold his shares in the business in 2019), but his reputation stuck to the chain. "Easy to quit Jimmy Johns," reads one Reddit post in r/Sandwiches from 2024. "The owner is a trophy hunter." Another comment in r/fastfood from 2026 reads: "I personally pledged to never buy JJ after learning the founder loves big-game hunting. Can't in good conscience give a company money when the dude is out hunting endangered species for fun."
It fired someone over a meme
Memes have become a pretty important communication tool. While they're often amusing, they also sometimes provide an important commentary about the world we live in, and they can tell us a lot about general shared feelings. Back in 2011, Jimmy John's employees decided to use the art of the meme to express their frustration over a lack of sick pay — and it got them fired.
The meme showed two identical sandwiches; according to the captions, one was made by a healthy employee, and the other made by a sick employee. The idea was to raise awareness of Jimmy John's sick leave policy and explain that a lack of sick pay was not only harmful to workers, but was also putting customers' health at risk.
The franchisee's response? To accuse the employees behind the meme, who were working with labor union Industrial Workers of the World (IWW), of disloyalty and fire some of them. Ultimately, the workers and the IWW were not successful in proving that there was violation of National Labor Relations Act.
The contaminated sprout lawsuit
If the last list entry made you feel a little queasy at the thought of eating Jimmy John's sandwiches, then we're sorry to say this one might make it worse. In 2020, Iowa resident Kahler Folkedahl filed a lawsuit against the chain for selling her a sandwich contaminated with E.coli. It turns out, Folkedahl was one of 22 people who became ill after eating a Jimmy John's sandwich containing contaminated sprouts.
After the issue came to light, the sandwich chain pulled the sprouts from its menu, but it was too late for many. Folkedahl ended up spending three days in hospital with debilitating E.coli symptoms. She wasn't alone in taking legal action as a result. In 2021, a Utah judge granted another customer permission to seek punitive damages from Jimmy John's after he incurred medical costs due to an E.coli infection.
This wasn't the first time that Jimmy John's was caught selling E.coli contaminated ingredients. In fact, in 2020, the sandwich chain received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over continuous issues with food safety at its locations, citing E.coli outbreaks linked to the chain in 2019, 2014, 2013, and 2012.
The Salmonella outbreak
Unfortunately, Jimmy John's hasn't just been at the root of E.coli outbreaks. The same FDA warning letter from 2020 also cited another outbreak, this time, of Salmonella. Yep, in 2018, around eight people in three states were infected with Salmonella after eating at Jimmy John's. As with the 2020 E.coli outbreak, the Salmonella outbreak also prompted legal action.
The source of Salmonella? You guessed it, raw sprouts. To be fair to Jimmy John's, sprouts are notorious for food safety issues. This is because they're often grown in warm, humid conditions (ideal for bacteria growth), and then served raw (so there is no opportunity for heat to destroy harmful pathogens). In fact, alongside milk and raw beef, they are one of the top foods linked to E.coli. Still, as the FDA letter shows, this is no excuse for multiple foodborne outbreaks stemming back to the same chain.
Also, over the years, customers have cited hygiene and cleanliness concerns relating to Jimmy John's. Some say they have been served moldy sandwiches and bad-smelling meat, while others say they have seen dusty boxes stored above food preparation areas.
Employees made a noose out of bread dough
In July 2020, Jimmy John's fired four workers over social media content, but this time, it wasn't to do with protest memes or sick pay. The employees in Georgia had decided to create a noose out of bread dough, and then film one worker with it around their neck.
The video went viral, and many customers were outraged. Some called it racism, while others thought it was straight-up unhygienic and inappropriate. As a reminder, 2020 was a tumultuous year, dominated by Covid-19 lockdowns and multiple Black Lives Matter protests. "It's insensitive, especially in these times," wrote one X user. Another added: "Not only is making the noose is disgusting, but I hope they threw that dough away after it was around his dirty neck, touched his face and swept through his hair. That's just gross."
In a written response to the video on X, Jimmy John's confirmed that all four employees had been fired. The company added: "The actions seen in this video are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John's brand."
The job posting lawsuit
In 2023, a new law came into force in Washington, requiring that all companies with 15 or more employees clearly list salary ranges and wage scales in job postings. Ultimately, the aim was to increase transparency and allow potential employees to make more informed decisions. But not everyone was on board. From January 2023 to August 2026, Jimmy John's failed to disclose salary or wage information correctly, and you can probably guess that it all resulted in a lawsuit.
In October 2026, Jimmy John's agreed to a settlement of $975,000 to resolve a lawsuit over a lack of wage transparency, however, it did not admit wrongdoing. Still, many people are now entitled to compensation from the chain — the exact amount they get will vary, depending on how many people come forward to make a claim. Jimmy John's is not alone; since the new law came into force, hundreds of similar class action lawsuits have been filed in the state.
The $1.8 million overtime dispute
A lack of salary information isn't the only reason people have come after Jimmy John's in the courts. Like many fast food chains that were sued, the sandwich giant has seen its fair share of lawsuits. In 2021, for example, the sandwich chain also agreed to pay out $1.8 million in a collective action settlement regarding a lack of overtime pay. It turns out, hundreds of Jimmy John's assistant store managers were wrongly classified and were owed a backlog of overtime by the chain's franchisees.
Without getting too tied up in the legal weeds, exempt employees are not protected under the Fair Labor Standards Act, which regulates overtime. The managers should have been classified as non-exempt, which, in a nutshell, would have seen them paid more overtime by Jimmy John's.
As a result of this significant misclassification, Jimmy John's had to dig deep into its pockets. The sandwich chain had to hand over settlement checks to 66 assistant store managers, and award gift cards worth $300 each to around 500 managers.
The severe allergic reaction lawsuit
When Lindsey Bresnahan ordered a Billy Club Unwich from her local Jimmy John's in Michigan in June 2016, she wanted the sandwich to be made without Dijon mustard. It wasn't that Bresnahan just didn't like the ingredient, but she suffers from a relatively rare mustard allergy. However, it seems that the employee who made her sandwich didn't take her request seriously, because Bresnahan ended up experiencing a dangerous allergic reaction. Yep, as you've gathered, the Unwich wasn't Dijon mustard free in the slightest.
Bresnahan coughed, vomited, and, according to a lawsuit filed on her behalf, she could only whisper. In fact, she had to attend speech therapy classes as part of her treatment after the reaction. Unfortunately for Bresnahan, the court ruled that Jimmy John's wasn't liable for the incident, as she hadn't explained to staff that she was allergic when she placed her order.
The voiceprint lawsuit
When you roll up to a Jimmy John's, you probably aren't thinking about much other than which sandwich to order and how fast you can eat it. However, in 2023, an Illinois lawsuit suggested that there might be more to worry about than food at the drive-thru. Allegedly, the sandwich chain had been secretly recording customers making their orders for research purposes. In a nutshell, the lawsuit claimed that Jimmy John's was working out from recordings how to upsell future customers more effectively. Crafty, right?
Actually, it's more than crafty. The Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is in place to stop this kind of thing from happening, because companies should always be handling customer data responsibly and, crucially, with their consent. The lawsuit claims that if the recordings were to be stolen, they could even result in identity theft. So yes, it's pretty serious. At the time of writing, the litigation appears to be still ongoing.
The 1.4 million sexual assault lawsuit
We're not quite finished with the lawsuits yet. In 2020, further legal action was taken against one Jimmy John's franchisees over allegations that one of its 36-year-old managers had raped a 17-year-old employee at a store in Michigan. The manager in question, who worked for the Turner Inc. franchise of Jimmy John's, was also a registered sex offender, and the lawsuit alleges that this was known before he was hired. It also claims that the teenager reported the manager for inappropriate sexual behavior to HR, but nothing was done to protect her.
"Turner Inc. and Turner LLC hired Pegues, a convicted rapist, and permitted him to work in an environment where he would come in contact with young, vulnerable women," said Ven Johnson, president of Ven Johnson Law, the firm that took on the case. "[He] is a known predator and the defendants allowed him to attack again." In 2021, the lawsuit was settled for $1.4 million. And in 2023, after a four day criminal trial, the manager was also sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.