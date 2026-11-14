11 Ways Jersey Mike's Outshines Firehouse Subs And Jimmy John's

Jersey Mike's is, in my opinion as a sandwich aficionado, by far the best major sandwich chain in the United States. I feel like I always get the most generous portions, the best bread, and the most flavorful fillings here. It puts names like Jimmy John's and Firehouse Subs to shame.

Jimmy John's was founded in 1983 in Charleston, Illinois. It served four sandwiches and stuck around the Midwest for a while. Firehouse Subs, meanwhile, was established in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida. Started by two former first responders, the chain is based around a firefighter theme. Compare that to the laid-back vibes of Jersey Mike's, and you'll understand that it's a completely different experience. Founded on the Jersey Shore in the 1950s, it's been slinging subs that feel very true to that legacy — I've always said they make for the best beach sandwiches due to the way the subs are stuffed full of goodies without being too messy. They're portable and travel-friendly, super filling, customizable, and, speaking from experience, are perfect meals to enjoy post- or pre-playing in the surf. So, all of these sandwich shops have their own perks, but Jersey Mike's is where it's at.

But what specifically makes Jersey Mike's outshine Firehouse Subs and Jimmy John's? Because I'm not alone in seeing the Jersey Shore-based brand as elite. From the sandwich shop setup to the spectacular Hot Chopped Pepper Relish, here are the things that put Jersey Mike's way ahead of the rest.