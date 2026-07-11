What 'Fully Involved' Means When Ordering At Firehouse Subs

Whether you want "special sauce" or "everything on it," fast food and fast casual jargon can vary depending on where you're ordering. For patrons of a certain chain, however, one specific phrase sounds like quite the commitment. You should know that when ordering from Firehouse Subs, the phrase "fully involved" refers to the inclusion of deli mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion in your sandwich, plus a kosher dill pickle spear on the side.

In keeping with the firefighting origins of the chain, several sandwiches have names inspired by firefighter terms, including the Hook & Ladder and Firehouse Captain's Club. Much like these menu items, "fully involved" is also a phrase used by firefighters, which relates to the growing size and severity of an active fire. Of course, in the context of ordering your sandwich, it simply means you'd like a handful of complementary ingredients added.

With so many popular sandwiches at Firehouse Subs, there's plenty of opportunities to enjoy these additional sauces and veggies. If ordering in person, you can always ask for your sub to be made "fully involved" or add any other ingredients you'd like. When ordering online or through an app, you can easily add or remove whatever you wish. Keeping this in mind, the combination of toppings suit some subs better than others.