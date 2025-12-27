The Firehouse Subs Sandwich We're Still Dreaming About

While it may be hard to ignore the red brick walls and firefighting gear, Firehouse Subs is so much more than just its on-brand decor. Since 1994, the chain has been slinging up hearty sandwiches piled high with fresh ingredients, including the quality deli meats that have helped keep it a fan favorite to this day. But while it may have one of the best meatball sandwiches in the country, that doesn't mean you should sleep on its other offerings. And that's particularly true when it comes to the spicy Cajun chicken sandwich, and its winning combination of jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and Cajun-seasoned chicken breast with Cajun mayo.

In our ranking of popular Firehouse subs, our reviewer confessed to "dreaming about this sandwich ever since [they] finished it." Explaining that it hit "all the right notes for flavor and balance," they said the chicken was "tender and juicy" before adding that it had "just enough spice to give it personality without overwhelming the palate." And when it came to the mayo, the Cajun-spiced spread brought a "rich, smoky heat" that worked well with the jalapeños, which also gave the sub a "bright, fiery kick that lingers just long enough to make you want another bite."

"It might sound a little adventurous if you're just craving a classic sandwich, but trust me, it's worth it," we said. "If you like bold, spicy flavors, this is a Firehouse Sub you'll come back for again and again."