The Ideal Oven Temperature For Perfectly Roasted Cabbage Every Time
Cabbage was long a vegetable that got something of a bad rap in the kitchen, but this was all down to the style of preparation. The days of stinky boiled cabbage, though, are past, and now it's beginning to get the respect — and dry-heat cooking — that it always deserved. To help explain the best technique and ideal temperature for getting the most from roast cabbage, Tasting Table sat down with Cuban-American celebrity chef and caterer, Chris Valdes.
"425 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot for roasting cabbage. It's hot enough to caramelize the outer leaves and create beautiful crispy, golden-brown edges, while keeping the inside tender and slightly sweet," he said. That's the real beauty of a properly roasted cabbage. Brassicas take on a delightful nutty flavor when they brown, so those crisp edges develop complexity while the center remains contrastingly sweet and buttery soft.
In addition to the ideal temperature, Valdes had plenty of other tips for roasting cabbage to perfection. He suggested slicing it into steaks or wedges about 1 inch thick, brushing them with plenty of olive oil, and seasoning them with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. From there, he said to place them on a sheet pan with plenty of space to avoid overcrowding, and they should only take about 25 to 35 minutes in the oven, flipped halfway to ensure both sides caramelize properly.
Cabbage roasting tricks beyond time and temperature
With those methods, you already have everything that you need to cook delicious cabbage in the oven, but, according to Chris Valdes, some techniques work better than others — including the setting used on the oven. "I personally prefer a convection oven because the circulating hot air helps create crispy edges and even browning," he said. He suggested toning down the temperature to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. There's not much difference between convection ovens and air fryers, so the tips apply to the countertop appliance as well.
For conventional ovens, if the timer dings and the cabbage edges haven't reached that perfect nutty brownness, Valdes suggested flipping on the broiler to finish the job. "The broiler is great for adding a little extra char during the final minute or two, but I wouldn't use it for the entire cooking process," he said. Because of its high heat, it can quickly overdo things, but for adding a little touch of char, it is perfect. "Don't be afraid of a little char," said Valdes. Another method that can take a cabbage steak to the next level, though, is finishing it with a nice sauce.
Roasting cabbage in a bright lemon sauce can create a symphony of complex flavors, but the same effect can be accomplished after it's out of the oven. Once you've achieved that balance of a deep-brown, golden char on the exterior and fork-tender interior, give your roasted cabbage a boost with a lemony drizzle. "For extra flavor, I love finishing roasted cabbage with fresh lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, or even a drizzle of Cuban mojo made with garlic, citrus, and oregano," said Valdes.