The Ideal Oven Temperature For Perfectly Roasted Cabbage Every Time

Cabbage was long a vegetable that got something of a bad rap in the kitchen, but this was all down to the style of preparation. The days of stinky boiled cabbage, though, are past, and now it's beginning to get the respect — and dry-heat cooking — that it always deserved. To help explain the best technique and ideal temperature for getting the most from roast cabbage, Tasting Table sat down with Cuban-American celebrity chef and caterer, Chris Valdes.

"425 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot for roasting cabbage. It's hot enough to caramelize the outer leaves and create beautiful crispy, golden-brown edges, while keeping the inside tender and slightly sweet," he said. That's the real beauty of a properly roasted cabbage. Brassicas take on a delightful nutty flavor when they brown, so those crisp edges develop complexity while the center remains contrastingly sweet and buttery soft.

In addition to the ideal temperature, Valdes had plenty of other tips for roasting cabbage to perfection. He suggested slicing it into steaks or wedges about 1 inch thick, brushing them with plenty of olive oil, and seasoning them with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. From there, he said to place them on a sheet pan with plenty of space to avoid overcrowding, and they should only take about 25 to 35 minutes in the oven, flipped halfway to ensure both sides caramelize properly.