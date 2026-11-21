Whether passed down through family, found at a thrift store, or newly purchased, many kitchens in America have a Pyrex dish (or "'pyrex" if we're talking about the brand's modern era). While many people may have fond memories of family meals served out of a Pyrex dish, they may not be aware of the role Pyrex played on the home front during World War I and World War II.

Pioneered by Bessie Littleton, whose husband was a physicist at New York's Corning Glass Works, Pyrex was debuted to consumers in 1915. Two years later, the United States entered World War I, which had been raging since 1914. The demand for metal for war material led the War Industries Board to ask consumers to donate metal goods for scrap and stop purchasing new items containing metal. This rationing helped drive consumers to Pyrex so they could save metal for the war effort.

The outbreak of World War II led to more metal rationing, and even more consumers opting for Pyrex. Metal that would have gone to American kitchens was now helping build war material. Additionally, Pyrex benefitted from the ban on imports from German companies such as Schott and Duran, which removed a major competitor from the marketplace.