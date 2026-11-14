8 Discontinued Fall Trader Joe's Items That Deserve A Second Chance

If you're looking for fun, seasonal foods, there's perhaps no better store to visit than Trader Joe's. In fact, fall just might be the grocery chain's best season of all. Each year, Trader Joe's rolls out new items to celebrate the season. At the same time, that unfortunately means it also has to remove some old favorites to make room for the new stuff. Therefore, we're taking a look at some of the most beloved discontinued fall Trader Joe's fall items.

Although these items aren't currently on store shelves, we wholeheartedly believe that they deserve to make a comeback. If you're a Trader Joe's fall foods fiend like we are, you might have encountered or even tried some of these items before, so this might jog your memory. On the other hand, you may have never gotten the chance to try these fun finds. Either way, we can only hope Trader Joe's hears our cries and brings these items back for another round of deliciousness next year. Until then, we'll just have to reminisce.