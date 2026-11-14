8 Discontinued Fall Trader Joe's Items That Deserve A Second Chance
If you're looking for fun, seasonal foods, there's perhaps no better store to visit than Trader Joe's. In fact, fall just might be the grocery chain's best season of all. Each year, Trader Joe's rolls out new items to celebrate the season. At the same time, that unfortunately means it also has to remove some old favorites to make room for the new stuff. Therefore, we're taking a look at some of the most beloved discontinued fall Trader Joe's fall items.
Although these items aren't currently on store shelves, we wholeheartedly believe that they deserve to make a comeback. If you're a Trader Joe's fall foods fiend like we are, you might have encountered or even tried some of these items before, so this might jog your memory. On the other hand, you may have never gotten the chance to try these fun finds. Either way, we can only hope Trader Joe's hears our cries and brings these items back for another round of deliciousness next year. Until then, we'll just have to reminisce.
Mini Ginger Pumpkin Ice Cream Mouthfuls
Pumpkin has been a popular seasonal flavor for well over a decade now, and Trader Joe's Mini Ginger Pumpkin Ice Cream Mouthfuls are proof. These ice cream sandwiches provided a good mix of sweetness alongside that signature spiciness from ginger. Two ginger cookies encased the ice cream inside, for a snack that was a bit larger than a single bite but small enough for a sweet treat you can eat when you don't want anything that feels too heavy. We're not entirely sure when they first came out, but we know they were around in 2015, and haven't been on shelves seemingly for years.
In fact, on a Reddit thread in r/traderjoes about discontinued items that customers miss, one commenter called out these ice cream sandwiches specifically — which at the time of writing was a whole eight years ago. When a Trader Joe's product is off shelves for that long, we tend to believe it probably isn't coming back. But who knows? Maybe the grocery chain will embrace the nostalgia and give them another run in the future.
Pumpkin Pie Spice Cookie Butter
Trader Joe's nut butters are fine and all, but when you're looking for something a little more decadent, cookie butter sounds much more appealing. And while we love plain cookie butter, at one point in time, Trader Joe's sold a Pumpkin Pie Spice Cookie Butter. Not only did it have that signature pumpkin spice flavor we all know and love, but there were also little pieces of cookie in the spread. However, this is another fall offering that you're not going to find at Trader Joe's anymore.
In fact, it seems to have been discontinued a relatively long time ago, much to the chagrin of its fans. At least one Instagram user posted that it was being discontinued, writing how bummed they were it was gone. The cookie butter might look like something you'd spread on toast, but it had the potential to make a basic piece of bread into a whole dessert. We hope anyone who adored this cookie butter gets the chance to try the spread again sometime in the future.
Boo Bark
Trader Joe's Boo Bark is arguably the cutest Halloween-themed food item the grocery store has ever stocked. This chocolate-based bark dessert was adorned with an array of tasty decorations, from Trader Joe's iconic Joe-Joe's cookies to white chocolate candies that looked like eyes. Ultimately, it sounds like a pretty basic combo of ingredients, but plenty of people raved about the candy. In short, it was a chocolate bar that looked good, with a nod to Halloween that skewed cute, not spooky. But by 2020, the store's Boo Bark was seemingly gone for good and doesn't seem to have made a comeback.
Although you can still snag some dark chocolate bark from the store, it's not the same thing as this fun seasonal find. While it may not be that difficult to make your own chocolate bark at home, what was appealing about this offering was its appearance. It's simple enough that you can definitely try recreating it, but we hope that TJ's will come to their senses in the future and bring it back as part of its fall lineup.
Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage
There are some people out there who truly can't get enough pumpkin spice in their lives, and for those people, the Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage must have been a dream come true. We found reviews for this product dating back to 2016, so it's basically a vintage TJ's find at this point. Some complain that the drink was too thick, but let's be honest: It doesn't seem like it was meant to be a replacement for milk in most cases. Some attempted to use it as a creamer for their coffee with mixed results, and it was likely a drink to be enjoyed in its own right — while it was around, at least.
Now, there were some out there who obviously loved the drink, since a Redditor was asking if it was still around in 2020. This poster said they would be heartbroken if it was removed from the store's fall lineup, and others shared their sadness about it being gone, too. Not everyone may have liked the drink, but there are enough pumpkin spice lovers out there that the product seems worth reviving.
Candy Corn Popcorn
We love plain popcorn, and we even like upgrading basic popcorn with fun toppings to elevate the snack. But there was a point when you could take your popcorn snacking to a whole new level with Trader Joe's Candy Cane Popcorn. This popcorn was covered in a candy coating to make for a sweeter, more decadent snack. Plus, it was undeniably festive, with a color palette that screams Halloween. One reviewer said the popcorn tasted fresh, and the snack was so addictive that two people could easily finish the whole bag in a single sitting.
At least one Redditor has called this the Trader Joe's fall item they miss the most since it's been gone, while another wrote they were obsessed with the snack back in 2017 or 2018 (when it was still on store shelves). Another commenter agreed that the snack was amazing, while yet another said that they pray for it to return to Trader Joe's every year. With so many praising the popcorn, we think it deserves a revival once again, but it remains to be seen whether Trader Joe's will hear our calls.
Spicy Pumpkin Curry Simmer Sauce
All of the other items on this list are on the sweeter end of the spectrum, but fall offers plenty of delicious savory autumnal flavors, as well. Though pumpkin is probably most often utilized for homemade pumpkin pie, it can also shine alongside meat, rice, veggies, and other food items that tend to skew more savory. That's certainly true when it comes to Trader Joe's Spicy Pumpkin Curry Simmer Sauce. It's not quite clear when this sauce came out, but four years ago from the time of writing, Redditors took to the forum to complain that this beloved fall item had been discontinued.
One Reddit user said "RIP" to the sauce after being told by a staff member that it wasn't returning. Another had noticed that nobody was posting the sauce with their fall Trader Joe's hauls, and their worst fears were confirmed when a staff member looked the product up and said it was discontinued. Frankly, we deserve more savory fall-themed items from a store that's perhaps best known for its seasonal treats, and giving the Spicy Pumpkin Curry Simmer Sauce another chance would be a great place to start.
Maple Ginger Cookie Swirl Ice Cream
Trader Joe's has no shortage of delicious ice cream flavors, but one of the most beloved wasn't around year-round. The Maple Ginger Cookie Swirl Ice Cream was only available during the autumn months ... until it was sadly discontinued, at least.
When the ice cream first came out in 2019, one reviewer said it was quite sweet and could use a pinch of salt to balance it out, but they still found the maple flavor to be quite pleasant. Even with that arguably unbalanced sweetness, though, there are still some who miss the flavor. One Redditor specifically called this out as the Trader Joe's item they missed the most, while another commenter wrote the "maple ginger cookie ice cream was supposed to be the thing that got me through this god forsaken year."
As much as we love pumpkin spice and cinnamon apple flavors, they're not always what you want during the fall season. This maple offering provided customers with a more approachable autumnal flavor, which is why it was such a bummer that it was discontinued. Maybe TJ's will come to its senses once more and bring this ice cream back in fall seasons to come, but who knows.
Pumpkin Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Icing
If you like sweet foods — especially sweet breakfast foods — then chances are good that you've had your fair share of cinnamon rolls before. But once upon a time, Trader Joe's switched things up with its Pumpkin Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Icing. They were actually around for a pretty long time, first coming onto the scene back in 2014 and sticking around until 2023.
Now, considering these things had a nine-year run, we're guessing they were pretty popular. But for several years now, they've been missing from TJ's refrigerated section, which is a bummer for all of the pumpkin breakfast lovers out there. When a Reddit commenter heard that the pumpkin rolls weren't coming back, they expressed their sadness at the loss. Another said that they were downright devastated, indicating just how delicious these pumpkin rolls really were.
As for what happened, one Redditor was told by the store that the product's distributor went out of business, which was why the store didn't keep stocking them. Still, with high levels of popularity, it seems like this is a TJ's fall item that's more than ripe for a return. We'll certainly be on the lookout for them during falls in the future.