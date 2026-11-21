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In 2014, Aldi launched its Simply Nature brand, which focuses on organic and all-natural creations. Through the Simply Nature line, shoppers can find almost everything from pasta sauce and tubs of peanut butter to snacks and juices. Many of these Aldi-name products are manufactured by brands that we already know and love; Aldi's Little Salad Bar and Simply Nature Salad Kits, to name but two, are actually created by a familiar company named Fresh Express.

The partnership between Aldi and Fresh Express isn't promoted or spoken about loudly by either brand, but due to several mandatory recalls, we now know that Fresh Express produces the Little Salad Bar and Simply Nature salad kits for Aldi in its facilities. The two recalls that linked Fresh Express to the Simply Nature and Little Salad Bar Aldi brands happened in 2020 and 2021, and were among the biggest food recalls in Aldi history.

Under the Simply Nature line — which is also responsible for the Aldi nut butter we'll drive out of our way for — Fresh Express also releases products like the Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix package and the Organic Baby Spinach & Arugula Mix. Aldi's Little Salad Bar line includes products like the Asian Chopped Salad Kit and the Southwest Chopped Salad Kit. Thanks to that same recall which outed Fresh Express as the manufacturer of Aldi's bagged salad kits, we also know that Fresh Express is responsible for kits under Jewel-Osco Signature Farms, Giant Eagle, Walmart Marketside, Hy-Vee, and ShopRite Wholesome Pantry.