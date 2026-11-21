A classic Southern dish, biscuits and gravy are commonly eaten for breakfast to prepare the eater for a long day of work ahead (or sometimes just a nap). But a heavy, hearty dish like biscuits and gravy often screams for a bit of reprieve from its richness. An acidic component can really break up the monotony of fats and flour on your palate. Tabasco sauce is the perfect way to get that acid on the plate.

While there's a wide variety of Tabasco hot sauce flavors to choose from, we recommend sticking with the original red pepper sauce, which is made with only distilled vinegar, red peppers, and salt. It's the simplicity of the sauce that makes it so appealing, letting the heat from the peppers and the acidity from the vinegar shine.

Thankfully, adding Tabasco to your biscuits and gravy won't affect the texture, other than possibly melding with the gravy and making it just a touch thinner, depending on how much hot sauce you incorporate. But for the most part, the only change to the comforting dish will be spice, acidity, and brightness, all of which are welcome additions to such a rich plate of food.