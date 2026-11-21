Next Time You Make Biscuits And Gravy, Add A Dash Of This Popular Sauce For Bold Flavor
A classic Southern dish, biscuits and gravy are commonly eaten for breakfast to prepare the eater for a long day of work ahead (or sometimes just a nap). But a heavy, hearty dish like biscuits and gravy often screams for a bit of reprieve from its richness. An acidic component can really break up the monotony of fats and flour on your palate. Tabasco sauce is the perfect way to get that acid on the plate.
While there's a wide variety of Tabasco hot sauce flavors to choose from, we recommend sticking with the original red pepper sauce, which is made with only distilled vinegar, red peppers, and salt. It's the simplicity of the sauce that makes it so appealing, letting the heat from the peppers and the acidity from the vinegar shine.
Thankfully, adding Tabasco to your biscuits and gravy won't affect the texture, other than possibly melding with the gravy and making it just a touch thinner, depending on how much hot sauce you incorporate. But for the most part, the only change to the comforting dish will be spice, acidity, and brightness, all of which are welcome additions to such a rich plate of food.
A light dash or a full douse
You could add Tabasco directly into your gravy after it's finished cooking for a milder hint of spice and acid. But for those seeking a stronger punch, a healthy amount of Tabasco dashed directly onto the finished plate of gravy-covered biscuits will ensure you get a strong kick from the hot sauce with almost every bite. As with all seasonings, you can always add more, but you can't take any away, so proceed with caution if you're newer to enjoying the bright heat of Tabasco sauce. If you make the biscuits from scratch, you could mix a teaspoon or so of Tabasco into the buttermilk before combining it with the cold butter and flour.
If Tabasco isn't your favorite, any vinegary hot sauce should do the trick. Crystal, a beloved Louisiana-style hot sauce, provides a similar tang that isn't overwhelmingly spicy. If you only have Mexican-style hot sauces in your pantry like Tapatío or Valentina, give them a try before heading to the store to purchase something else entirely.
For a bit more depth of flavor and to brighten the dish, sprinkle some chopped parsley or thinly sliced chives over the plate alongside the hot sauce for additional herbaceous notes. To take this filling dish even further, add a poached egg, which is also a welcome vehicle for more Tabasco.