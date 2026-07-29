The Old-School Southern Hot Sauce Fans Swear By For Fish And Chicken
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Every pocket within the U.S. has a special dish or product that's become a celebrity of sorts — the mid-Atlantic has exceptional seafood, Texas is the undisputed king of barbecue, and no trip to Chicago is complete without an authentic Chicago-style hot dog. For New Orleans, the entire town is a food destination. Gumbo, beignets, and jambalaya may be seen as representatives of the city, but Crystal Hot Sauce is a flavor that encapsulates the Big Easy.
The condiment has been a defining flavor of the city for an entire century. Though it started in Louisiana, the hot sauce is beloved all over the South and beyond. Dubbing it as "hot" may be laughable to some spice lovers, but Crystal purposely turns down the heat so enjoyers can get a taste of the unique flavor. The company solely uses red cayenne peppers from Chihuahua, Mexico, which are aged to create a bolder-tasting final product.
Containing only aged cayenne peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic powder, and salt in each bottle, the simple yet dynamic hot sauce finds its way onto practically every chicken and fish dish down south. Its vinegary bite balances out the sweetness of both ingredients, and its liquid-smooth texture makes it easy to douse everything from fried catfish to grilled chicken in the addicting sauce.
Crystal Hot Sauce's sheer versatility makes it a fan favorite
With an impressive 4.8 stars and close to 4,000 reviews on Amazon, one customer puts plainly what makes Crystal Louisiana's Pure Hot Sauce such a hit: "It really allows you to enjoy the flavor of the sauce, AND the flavor of the food." Classic New Orleans dishes are incredibly vibrant, and having a hot sauce that adds to the lively flavors without overshadowing them is key.
The tangy condiment makes the perfect addition to Cajun blackened chicken. The poultry is rubbed down with butter, thyme, garlic and onion powder, and paprika, before being baked at a high heat until it develops a color as striking as it tastes. A dash of Crystal bolsters the gentle heat of the chicken, while lifting everything with a hint of acidity.
Fans also love to cook with Crystal Hot Sauce. It can be stirred into jambalaya, added to a pot of simmering gumbo, or used in a sauce for wings. Crystal Hot Sauce is firm in its Louisiana roots, but the prized product can be found all across the globe. It has fans as far as South Africa, France, and across the Middle East, where some Crystal lovers add it to their chicken shawarma.