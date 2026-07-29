The Old-School Southern Hot Sauce Fans Swear By For Fish And Chicken

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every pocket within the U.S. has a special dish or product that's become a celebrity of sorts — the mid-Atlantic has exceptional seafood, Texas is the undisputed king of barbecue, and no trip to Chicago is complete without an authentic Chicago-style hot dog. For New Orleans, the entire town is a food destination. Gumbo, beignets, and jambalaya may be seen as representatives of the city, but Crystal Hot Sauce is a flavor that encapsulates the Big Easy.

The condiment has been a defining flavor of the city for an entire century. Though it started in Louisiana, the hot sauce is beloved all over the South and beyond. Dubbing it as "hot" may be laughable to some spice lovers, but Crystal purposely turns down the heat so enjoyers can get a taste of the unique flavor. The company solely uses red cayenne peppers from Chihuahua, Mexico, which are aged to create a bolder-tasting final product.

Containing only aged cayenne peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic powder, and salt in each bottle, the simple yet dynamic hot sauce finds its way onto practically every chicken and fish dish down south. Its vinegary bite balances out the sweetness of both ingredients, and its liquid-smooth texture makes it easy to douse everything from fried catfish to grilled chicken in the addicting sauce.