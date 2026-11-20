If your morning starts with nothing more complicated than combining hot water with some instant coffee, spare a thought for those in possession of an espresso machine. Their first caffeine boost of the day may be higher quality, but espresso machine owners may nevertheless be envious of the ease with which your cup of joe was achieved. One frustrating disadvantage of owning an espresso machine is that they can be tricky to master — but the reason why makes plenty of sense.

In Tasting Table's rundown of five disadvantages of owning an espresso machine, we noted that while most kitchen appliances are designed with ease and user-friendliness in mind, the espresso machine demands practice and patience. You'll find plenty of despairing espresso machine owners bemoaning their hard-to-use coffee contraptions online. One coffee-lover on the r/espresso subreddit who was having difficulty dialing in a shot wrote: "I got my grinder tonight and was able to use my new machine. I have gone through a half a bag of beans and I don't feel like I got anywhere."

The quickest way to ruin your at-home barista game is to choose a complicated espresso machine far beyond your skill level, but even the simpler models will require some getting used to. Common skill-related difficulties you may encounter while grappling with an espresso machine as a novice include grinding your coffee beans to the ideal level of fineness, getting the ground coffee evenly pressed (or "tamped") in the portafilter, and making sure that your water is neither too cold for the flavors to emerge nor so hot it burns the espresso.