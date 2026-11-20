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Store-bought frozen pizza is great and it can be even better when it's customized with extra toppings. Even just a drizzle of hot honey or a swipe of garlic compound butter can make a world of difference in transforming dinner from a box into a restaurant-worthy pie. To that end, if you love savory flavors, one of the absolute best ways to elevate frozen pizza is with a few shakes of garlic Parmesan seasoning blend. This versatile, umami-packed spice blend is the one-step addition that takes frozen pizza to the next level without any extra prep work. Simply add a generous sprinkle before popping the pie in the oven, and enjoy the gooey, multidimensional results.

This garlic Parmesan upgrade would be particularly impactful on the minimal, stripped-down assemblage of frozen cheese pizzas. We're especially loving Rao's Made for Home Five Cheese Pizza for its restaurant-worthy wood-fired crust. Plus, unlike piling on extra hearty toppings such as bacon, diced bell pepper, or raw onion to that frozen pizza, which can alter the cook time listed on the package directions, the simple addition of garlic Parmesan seasoning won't tack on any extra minutes in the oven. Beyond cheese pizzas, a few shakes of garlic Parmesan seasoning can be used to customize any pie you please from sausage to pepperoni to a hearty everything pizza loaded with veggies. The bold flavor of the seasoning will enhance the savory meaty elements for greater depth and a richer bite.