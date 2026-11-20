Don't Bake Frozen Pizza Without Seasoning — Sprinkle This For A Major Flavor Boost
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Store-bought frozen pizza is great and it can be even better when it's customized with extra toppings. Even just a drizzle of hot honey or a swipe of garlic compound butter can make a world of difference in transforming dinner from a box into a restaurant-worthy pie. To that end, if you love savory flavors, one of the absolute best ways to elevate frozen pizza is with a few shakes of garlic Parmesan seasoning blend. This versatile, umami-packed spice blend is the one-step addition that takes frozen pizza to the next level without any extra prep work. Simply add a generous sprinkle before popping the pie in the oven, and enjoy the gooey, multidimensional results.
This garlic Parmesan upgrade would be particularly impactful on the minimal, stripped-down assemblage of frozen cheese pizzas. We're especially loving Rao's Made for Home Five Cheese Pizza for its restaurant-worthy wood-fired crust. Plus, unlike piling on extra hearty toppings such as bacon, diced bell pepper, or raw onion to that frozen pizza, which can alter the cook time listed on the package directions, the simple addition of garlic Parmesan seasoning won't tack on any extra minutes in the oven. Beyond cheese pizzas, a few shakes of garlic Parmesan seasoning can be used to customize any pie you please from sausage to pepperoni to a hearty everything pizza loaded with veggies. The bold flavor of the seasoning will enhance the savory meaty elements for greater depth and a richer bite.
Garlic Parmesan seasoning is the one-step secret to pizzeria-worthy frozen pies
Whether you choose other toppings to add to your pie or keep it simple, garlic Parmesan seasoning can perform on its own as the star of the show. If you're feeling ambitious, garlic Parmesan seasoning could even feature in a more creative pie. Try topping a frozen cheese pizza with garlic Parmesan seasoning, pineapple chunks, drained canned corn, crumbled sausage, and pickled jalapeño wheels for a sweet-spicy experience for your entire palate.
Garlic Parmesan seasoning blends are widely available at many grocery stores in the spice aisle. At Walmart, for instance, a 5.8-ounce shaker of Kinder's Garlic Parmesan Seasoning currently costs $4.98. Customer reviews rave, "I used this one today [on] pizza and it was delicious. The garlic and parmesan together really brought everything together." It's a cost-effective ingredient to stock in the pantry, a long-lasting product with enough seasoning to improve countless pizza nights. Walmart also sells Weber brand Garlic Parmesan Seasoning ($3.97 per 4.3-ounce shaker), which reviewers say is similarly versatile and impactful: "Put this on everything. No seriously, put it on everything. It hasn't mattered what I've seasoned with this, it's come out top notch and beyond incredible." As for the frozen pizza part of the equation, to help steer discerning foodies straight, we've rounded up nine frozen pizza brands that taste better than delivery, according to customers.