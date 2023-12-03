Frozen Pizza Will Never Be Boring Again With An Easy Garlic Butter Upgrade

Whenever you're in the mood for pizza but don't want to wait for a fresh one to get delivered, or if you're looking to save money on takeout, frozen pizza is there to satisfy your craving. Of course, frozen pizza is just never as good as the real thing — but there are ways to upgrade it.

One way to make sure your frozen pizza is never boring is by making a batch of homemade garlic butter — Tasting Table's recipe requires just three ingredients (butter, garlic, and parsley), so it couldn't be simpler. To upgrade your frozen pizza, all you have to do is brush some garlic butter onto the crust when the pizza is hot out of the oven, which will melt that butter right into the crust. You could also melt the butter ahead of time and brush it onto the crust before it bakes to ensure that the flavor really seeps through — whichever is your preference. Either way, the frozen pizza is taken to a new, delicious level.

If you want the flavor of the garlic butter on more than just the pizza's crust, you can melt a portion of the butter and drizzle it over the whole pizza. Or, use the melted garlic butter as a dipping sauce.