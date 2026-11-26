Who Has Healthier Chicken Wraps, Burger King Or Sonic?
What's not to like about a chicken wrap? Chicken tenders, fresh veggies, and sauce, all wrapped up in a convenient-to-eat tortilla. Plus, they tend to be among the cheapest menu items at fast food chains. But how do these tasty bundles measure up in nutritional profile, specifically when comparing Burger King's version against Sonic's two options? Is there a clear winner between these three wraps? The short answer: not exactly. There are positives and negatives to all three contenders (pun intended).
When it comes to fast food, salt content is often the biggest concern. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, with "an optimal goal of no more than 1,500 milligrams a day for most adults." Burger King's Royal Crispy Wrap fits the mandate with 790 milligrams. Sonic's Cheesy Baja Tender Wrap comes in a bit higher with 910 milligrams, and the Garlic Parmesan Ranch Tender Wrap is higher still, with 950 milligrams of sodium.
Fiber is another nutrition data point to compare, and unfortunately, none of these wraps offer a lot toward the Harvard Medical School's recommended daily intake of 38 grams and 25 grams for men and women under age 50, respectively. Sonic's two wraps both have a measly 2 grams, while Burger King's has 4 grams.
Beyond the numbers, consider the ingredients in BK and Sonic's chicken wraps
When we ranked fast food snack wraps, neither Burger King's nor Sonic's options fared terribly well. That doesn't mean there aren't fans of all three chicken offerings out there who find plenty of positives in them. That extends to the health profile as well. For example, all of them have tomatoes, which are a nutrition powerhouse when it comes to vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, a lot of that goodness is counterbalanced by some of the less nutritious ingredients, like hydrogenated oils, which negatively affect cholesterol and inflammation, among other factors.
For those who are allergen conscious, all three wraps contain wheat and therefore gluten, plus milk, soy, and eggs. There may also be cross-contamination with fish at both outlets, so if someone has a severe fish allergy, they would also want to skip these wraps.
The easiest way to adjust a chicken wrap to your eating preferences and nutritional needs is by making it yourself with one of these wrap recipes that make the perfect light lunch or dinner. Will it be as fast as Burger King or Sonic? Probably not. But for taste, can be the judge on that one.