What's not to like about a chicken wrap? Chicken tenders, fresh veggies, and sauce, all wrapped up in a convenient-to-eat tortilla. Plus, they tend to be among the cheapest menu items at fast food chains. But how do these tasty bundles measure up in nutritional profile, specifically when comparing Burger King's version against Sonic's two options? Is there a clear winner between these three wraps? The short answer: not exactly. There are positives and negatives to all three contenders (pun intended).

When it comes to fast food, salt content is often the biggest concern. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, with "an optimal goal of no more than 1,500 milligrams a day for most adults." Burger King's Royal Crispy Wrap fits the mandate with 790 milligrams. Sonic's Cheesy Baja Tender Wrap comes in a bit higher with 910 milligrams, and the Garlic Parmesan Ranch Tender Wrap is higher still, with 950 milligrams of sodium.

Fiber is another nutrition data point to compare, and unfortunately, none of these wraps offer a lot toward the Harvard Medical School's recommended daily intake of 38 grams and 25 grams for men and women under age 50, respectively. Sonic's two wraps both have a measly 2 grams, while Burger King's has 4 grams.