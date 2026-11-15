Nespresso Vs Keurig: Which Brand Sells The Cheaper Coffee Pods?
Nespresso and Keurig are two of the most popular and well-known brands in the world of single-serve coffee makers. They each have a dedicated fan base, people who absolutely swear by one brand over the other and would choose it no matter the cost. But if price is an important aspect for you, it's worth noting that Keurig's pods (K-Cups) are usually cheaper than Nespresso's.
Both brands sell a wide lineup of pods. Nespresso's Original line has pods priced from 90 cents for something basic like a ristretto to $1.05 for limited-edition seasonal coffee like Blueberry Cheesecake. The brand's Vertuo line is slightly pricier; the Vertuo Blueberry Cheesecake costs $1.60 per capsule, while a ristretto is $1.08 apiece. For cheaper options, there are some third-party pod brands for Original Nespresso machines, but no such alternatives are available for the Vertuo line due to patent protections.
Now, let's look at the Keurig pods. The first thing worth noting is that the brand offers a significant discount for customers who opt for a subscription model rather than a one-time purchase. For example, the capsules for Italian Roast Coffee cost just 68 cents apiece with the subscription and 91 cents without it. The Wild Mountain Blueberry Coffee pods are 62 cents with the subscription or 81 cents without one when purchasing a 24-count box. Some capsules do have a higher price tag, like the ones for Dunkin' Original Blend Coffee that cost 99 cents per pod for a 22-count box, but even that price drops to only 74 cents with the subscription.
Keurig pods are cheaper than Nespresso — but are they always the better choice?
The Keurig K-Cup coffee pods generally come with a gentler price tag than Nespresso's capsules, but those who buy the pods in physical stores rather than through a recurring online subscription might find that the overall cost of the two brands is fairly similar. It's also worth noting that Nespresso sometimes runs promotional and seasonal discounts, which are a great time to stock-up on the pods.
Nespresso and Keurig capsules are not interchangeable, so you can't get the machine from one brand and pods from the other. That said, K-Cups can typically be used in many cheaper coffee makers, which could allow you to save a lot of money on the machine itself. There are also over 70 brands that make pods for Keurig machines, creating the kind of variety that is harder to come by with Nespresso.
Still, some coffee enthusiasts swear by Nespresso and insist that the pods are worth the slight upcharge purely because of the coffee quality. Nespresso makes a deep, strong java, while Keurig brews a cup that's akin to drip coffee. As such, personal preference plays a big role in which brand is the better choice for you, but looking at the pod price alone, Keurig is definitely the more budget-friendly option in the long term.