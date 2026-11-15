Forget Pyrex: This American Kitchenware Was Popular Before And Is Still Worth Money Today

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With all the vintage kitchen items that are suddenly trendy again, some people are decorating with them, using them as practical cookware, or as items to hunt down and resell for a profit. That includes Pyrex, with its many rare and valuable dishes that are must-have thrift finds, but there's another kitchenware category that was popular before and is still worth money today: enamelware.

Though enamel has been around for centuries, it reportedly came to America as cookware in the mid-1800s. It was particularly popular because it was lighter weight than previous heavy metal options and it was easy to clean. But by the late 1930s, people were swapping their enamel pieces for Pyrex, plastic, and stainless steel. It was also reportedly common to donate them for scrap metal drives during World War II. Nonetheless, there are still enamel pieces around.

So how much do pieces sell for? Bargain hunters can find items for a few bucks at garage sales and thrift stores. Even vintage enamel pieces on eBay go for as little as a couple of dollars, but they can also get pretty expensive when the vintage or history of the item is known.