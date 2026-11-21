Skip Basic Breadcrumbs And Coat Pork Chops With A More Flavorful And Buttery Snack
If you've ever cooked pork chops just to have them come out dry and bland, you need to rethink the way you're cooking the lean cut of meat. For flavorful pork chops you can customize, many seasoned cooks will tell you it's wise to dredge the cutlets in egg wash, spices, and breading. However, while you're jazzing up your pork chops recipe, you can skip coating the meat in basic bread crumbs — whether that be Italian bread crumbs or Japanese panko breading. Instead, there's a wholesome savory snack you can you can coat them with: Ritz crackers.
Just like breading pork chops with your favorite bag of chips, adding Ritz crackers to the mix introduces nostalgic flavor to your weeknight dinner. When crushed into small pieces, these crackers make an excellent breading for pork chops due to their mouthwatering balance of buttery and salty flavors. Basic bread crumbs typically contain some salt, and sometimes seasoning. But the taste can be a bit subdued. On the contrary, since Ritz crackers bring major flavor, you can use them to bread and fry or bake pork chops with some simple spices. Besides flavor, crushed Ritz crackers crisp up nicely when baked or pan-fried and provide a satisfying crunch to contrast the tender-cooked meat; that's a nice change-up from your typical finely milled, toasted bread crumbs.
Tips for making Ritz cracker-coated pork chops
Sure, there are a variety of creative pork chop recipes to incorporate into your dinner rotation out there. But Ritz-coated pork chops stand out for a reason. Some people compare the taste and texture of oven-baked pork chops breaded with Ritz to the crisp bite of fried meat, sans frying. But even though swapping bread crumbs for the buttery, rich crackers is easy, there are some key techniques to employ to get that balance of crunch and flavor. To make breaded pork chops with Ritz at home, the basic prep goes as follows: Crush the crackers in a bag (until small but not overly pulverized) and add any desired spices including salt, pepper, and herbs like oregano before dipping raw pork chops in a mixture of egg wash and baking in the oven.
For extra measure, some cooks also recommend adding butter atop the coated meat to enhance the taste of Ritz even further. Some even go as far as adding extra crushed Ritz crackers and seasoning mix to the top of the cutlets before cooking so they form a nice crust in the oven. These techniques can be applied to pork chops, whether they're thin or thick-cut — just make sure to avoid overcooking. That way, in the finished dish you get a nice balance of tender, juicy meat and crunchy Ritz cracker coating.