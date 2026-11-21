If you've ever cooked pork chops just to have them come out dry and bland, you need to rethink the way you're cooking the lean cut of meat. For flavorful pork chops you can customize, many seasoned cooks will tell you it's wise to dredge the cutlets in egg wash, spices, and breading. However, while you're jazzing up your pork chops recipe, you can skip coating the meat in basic bread crumbs — whether that be Italian bread crumbs or Japanese panko breading. Instead, there's a wholesome savory snack you can you can coat them with: Ritz crackers.

Just like breading pork chops with your favorite bag of chips, adding Ritz crackers to the mix introduces nostalgic flavor to your weeknight dinner. When crushed into small pieces, these crackers make an excellent breading for pork chops due to their mouthwatering balance of buttery and salty flavors. Basic bread crumbs typically contain some salt, and sometimes seasoning. But the taste can be a bit subdued. On the contrary, since Ritz crackers bring major flavor, you can use them to bread and fry or bake pork chops with some simple spices. Besides flavor, crushed Ritz crackers crisp up nicely when baked or pan-fried and provide a satisfying crunch to contrast the tender-cooked meat; that's a nice change-up from your typical finely milled, toasted bread crumbs.