For Flavorful Pork Chops You Can Customize, Cook Them This Way
Pork chops are incredibly versatile when it comes to cooking methods and customizing with different seasonings. They take beautifully to the grill and the smoker, you can marinate them and cook them sous vide, and who can resist a comforting dish of smothered pork chops in a creamy mushroom sauce? Tasting Table sought advice from an expert on the many ways to elevate the flavor of the humble pork chop.
Chef Abbie Gellman, a registered dietitian and cookbook author, recommends frying pork chops as a good method to try out different flavor additions. "I don't usually fry pork chops at home, but pork is incredibly versatile and has more than 100 distinct flavor nuances, and the way you cook it changes which notes stand out," she says. "Frying a chop gives you a golden, crispy exterior and juicy center, so it acts like a blank canvas that really grabs onto whatever spices, herbs or sauces you layer on."
Gellman explains how to layer the flavors, starting with the dredge. "I like to keep a simple base and change the seasonings," she explains. "Start by seasoning the chops with salt and pepper, then dip them in flour (or a flour–cornstarch mix), beaten egg, and finally a crumb layer like panko. From there you can add different flavor profiles right into the flour or crumbs — think smoked paprika and cayenne for a little heat, dried herbs and lemon zest for something brighter, or sesame seeds and a touch of garlic and ginger powder if you're leaning into an Asian-inspired direction."
More ways to customize the flavor of fried pork chops
Adding different ingredients to the breading will give you ample options for customizing your pork chop dinner, like shredded coconut for a tropical twist, or Parmesan cheese and almonds for a Milanese riff. Shallow frying them with a little oil is the tried-and-true way to fry pork chops, but you can use other methods if you're looking to use less fat. "The air fryer or sheet-pan gives that satisfying crust with less added fat," Gellman says. "Some cuts like the sirloin pork chop are even certified by the American Heart Association as a lean, heart-healthy option. The coating gives you that crunch, and it's where most of the flavor play happens."
Once your chops are fried to crispy, golden perfection, you can customize even further by adding international flavors and diverse side dishes. "Pork chops naturally pair with all kinds of plant foods — classic sides like potatoes, green beans, beans and applesauce, and global flavors like crunchy cabbage with Japanese-style tonkatsu," Gellman suggests.
Think of your favorite flavor pairings and apply them to your fried pork chops next time you're craving something easy and customizable for a weeknight dinner. "You can go Southern with garlic, black pepper and smoked paprika and serve them with green beans and mashed potatoes," Gellman says. "Go Latin with citrus, cumin and chili and pair with beans, rice and pineapple; or go East Asian with soy, ginger and garlic and a simple cucumber or cabbage slaw on the side."