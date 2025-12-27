For Flavorful Pork Chops You Can Customize, Cook Them This Way

Pork chops are incredibly versatile when it comes to cooking methods and customizing with different seasonings. They take beautifully to the grill and the smoker, you can marinate them and cook them sous vide, and who can resist a comforting dish of smothered pork chops in a creamy mushroom sauce? Tasting Table sought advice from an expert on the many ways to elevate the flavor of the humble pork chop.

Chef Abbie Gellman, a registered dietitian and cookbook author, recommends frying pork chops as a good method to try out different flavor additions. "I don't usually fry pork chops at home, but pork is incredibly versatile and has more than 100 distinct flavor nuances, and the way you cook it changes which notes stand out," she says. "Frying a chop gives you a golden, crispy exterior and juicy center, so it acts like a blank canvas that really grabs onto whatever spices, herbs or sauces you layer on."

Gellman explains how to layer the flavors, starting with the dredge. "I like to keep a simple base and change the seasonings," she explains. "Start by seasoning the chops with salt and pepper, then dip them in flour (or a flour–cornstarch mix), beaten egg, and finally a crumb layer like panko. From there you can add different flavor profiles right into the flour or crumbs — think smoked paprika and cayenne for a little heat, dried herbs and lemon zest for something brighter, or sesame seeds and a touch of garlic and ginger powder if you're leaning into an Asian-inspired direction."