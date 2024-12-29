The Key Flavors You Need For Homemade Tonkatsu Sauce

Tonkatsu sauce is a Japanese condiment, reminiscent of barbecue sauce, tailor-made for pork tonkatsu. When we say "reminiscent of barbecue sauce" we mean, it's used similarly but is oh-so-much more rich, complex, and flavorful. The sweet, savory, and slightly tangy sauce is most often paired with crispy, breaded pork tonkatsu, but it's also excellent when experimenting with chilis, pigs in a blanket, mac and cheese, and more.

We like to prepare homemade tonkatsu sauce whenever possible, so we connected to Chef Koj, a private chef and food writer who knows all about the ins and outs of Japanese cuisine. "It's pretty hard replicating [Bull Dog Tonkatsu Sauce] with raw ingredients such as fruit, vegetables, and spices, just as it would be if you were trying to replicate Heinz tomato ketchup — people are very familiar with the taste," he explains. "But if you want to synthesize tonkatsu sauce, you can achieve it with mustard, tomato ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, and honey, or a syrup to sweeten it." Making homemade tonkatsu sauce is similar to making (dare we compare) McDonald's breakfast sauce at home, you can get pretty close to the flavors but ultimately you need all the additives like high fructose corn syrup and modified rice starch to replicate the exact mouthfeel of the sauce.

