How To Season And Bread Your Tonkatsu Like A Pro

Tonkatsu is a delicious Japanese dish featuring juicy pork cutlets breaded and pan-fried to perfection. The pork cutlets, which are leaner and meatier than other cuts of meat, are typically pounded into a thin disk, breaking up the fat and muscle to make each bite tender and satisfying. Oh, and you can't forget the tonkatsu sauce. Reminiscent of barbecue sauce, tonkatsu sauce adds a sweet and tangy counterbalance to the fattiness of the pork. Tonkatsu, like our crispy pork loin tonkatsu (rosu katsu) recipe, is a fairly simple dish when it comes down to ingredients, but its success hinges on your breading and seasoning.

We connected with Lucy Seligman, a restaurant critic, food historian, writer, and the owner of Lucy's Kitchen cooking school. We knew that her focus, specifically on Japanese food, would make her the perfect expert to speak to when it came to getting tonkatsu breading right. According to Seligman, you want to use panko breadcrumbs when making tonkatsu. "I season the meat with salt and pepper on both sides," she explains. "Dredge in flour, dip into a mix of beaten egg with a touch of neutral oil added to it (keeps the panko breading on the pork), and finally press into panko generously on both sides." Seligman recommends that you do this 15 to 30 minutes before frying so the breading has time to bind to the meat in the refrigerator.

