Tonkatsu sauce drizzled over a crispy panko-coated cutlet is a classic combination. But once you've lovingly bread-crumbed and shallow-fried your pork or chicken, which store-bought tonkatsu sauce will best do it justice? We spoke to expert Lucy Seligman, restaurant critic, food historian, and writer, to find out which brand of this tangy, savory condiment gets her vote of confidence. "To be perfectly honest, I love Bull-Dog Tonkatsu Sauce!" explains Seligman, who is also the owner of Lucy's Kitchen cooking school. She adds that the sauce provides "the perfect balanced blend of savory and sweet" and noted that "it's great on any Japanese fried meat dish."

At its most basic, a homemade tonkatsu sauce is a mix of sweet, salty, and tangy elements, such as ketchup, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sweet fermented rice mirin, and mustard that are stirred together in different ratios to create a balanced taste. However, Bull-Dog's Tonkatsu Sauce, which is available to purchase on Amazon, is richer and extra savory because it contains yeast extract. This ingredient is rich in glutamic acid, which imbues the sauce with a satisfying umami quality and deep characterful flavor.

The sweetness in the recipe is due to the inclusion of prune paste, corn syrup, and apple puree, while the counteracting tang comes from distilled vinegar and tomato paste. Though it may sound unusual for prunes to feature in a condiment poured over fried or seared meats, other popular of brands of store-bought barbecue or steak sauce also include fruit in their recipes. For example, A1 steak sauce contains raisins and HP sauce contains dates.

