13 Most Iconic American Spirits Of All Time

If you were to guess which liquor bottles are considered the most iconic in U.S. history, there's a good chance you'd start by naming several bourbon brands. Yet, throughout our 250 years (and counting) as a nation, there's been a bounty of widely popular and well-known spirits created and distilled in the U.S. beyond bourbon whiskey — and that's why we're here.

Now, since bourbon is the quintessential U.S. spirit, we didn't shy away from that type of whiskey when assembling this list of true American liquor icons. But we also spotlighted a fairly diverse variety of different liquors, including a bottle produced by the oldest operating distillery in the nation, and the first craft gin legally sold in the U.S. after Prohibition.

Additionally, when we say iconic, we don't necessarily mean high-quality or expensive, and some of the American spirits we've highlighted probably belong closer to the bottom shelf than the top. Then again, becoming a legend among the American liquor landscape doesn't require a positive critical consensus, as demonstrated by several entries. From bourbons and rye whiskies to a handful of clear liquors and more, here are the most iconic American spirits of all time.