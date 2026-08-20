Crown Royal Vs Jack Daniel's: The Better Whiskey May Surprise You

Beyond a shared alcoholic category, few people are likely to equate Jack Daniel's and Crown Royal. After all, the former is an American-made Tennessee whiskey, while the latter is a blended Canadian whisky. Yet, it's also difficult to find a pair of whiskies more well-known and popular across the U.S. Since the two brands are generally available at a similar price point — a 750-milliliter bottle of each cost $29.99 in Harwich Port, Massachusetts as of this writing — I decided to pit them against each other to determine which tastes best.

Now, there are numerous whiskeys sold by Jack Daniel's, as well as plenty of Crown Royal varieties on the market (and several popular Canadian whiskies beyond Crown). But to keep things simple, this boozy battle is exclusively between each brand's signature bottles: Crown Royal Fine De Luxe blended whisky, and Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee whiskey.

After sampling and scrutinizing each of these whiskies, did a whiskey produced by the oldest registered distillery in the U.S. stand tall? Or did the blended Canadian import, created for a 1939 visit from the British royals, take the ... trophy? Keep reading to find out which is the better whiskey (or whisky).