Jack And Coke Tastes Even Better When You Use This
Jack and Coke is the kind of drink that doesn't need much explanation. Pour bourbon. Add cola. Done! This match-made-in-heaven combo is straightforward, unpretentious, and it invariably works for evening unwinds, Happy Hours, or weekend benders. But upgrading it is surprisingly tough. The whole appeal of this two-ingredient cocktail depends on that exact combination. A Jack and Pepsi? Sure, it exists, but it just doesn't feel right. The good news is that you don't have to mess with the core recipe: switch out the standard American Coke with Mexican Coke. It's a seemingly small change, but it'll taste like a totally different drink.
The difference is in the sweetener. American Coke uses high-fructose corn syrup, while its Mexican Coke counterpart is sweetened with cane sugar instead. As a result, it tastes totally different than what we've grown up drinking — much less heavy and cleaner on the palate. These differences make Mexican Coke a surprisingly good companion for Jack. It can bring out the vanilla notes more readily, and so does the oak. Citrus notes that were hiding before suddenly appear, and the finish tastes brighter. If you love the classic Jack and Coke but still want an upgrade for a change, this is the perfect trick to try.
Ways to take your Jack & Mexican Coke even further
The simplest move after switching to Mexican Coke is lime juice. Add a quarter ounce right before you drink, and you'll taste the difference immediately. The sweetness backs off, the whiskey's spice comes alive. Another upgrade worth considering is Angostura bitters. If you have some lying around in your cabinet, add a couple of dashes. They're quieter than lime, but they pull the whole thing together. Two or three dashes. They won't make the drink taste bitter — instead, they tie everything together. The cola's sweetness, the whiskey's oak character, whatever citrus notes are hiding there — suddenly it all makes sense in the same glass.
But with that said, now that you've given the "Coke" part an upgrade, why not do it with the "Jack" portion, too? Switch to Gentleman Jack. It's the premium version from the same distillery, charcoal-mellowed twice, which makes it smoother than the standard bottle. Keep a bottle around for nights when you want something nicer. The whiskey feels less harsh. Less rough around the edges. Mix it with Mexican Coke and add the lime or bitters trick, and you've got something that you could imagine that'd just been ordered at a bar rather than thrown together at a college party.