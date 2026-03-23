Jack And Coke Tastes Even Better When You Use This

Jack and Coke is the kind of drink that doesn't need much explanation. Pour bourbon. Add cola. Done! This match-made-in-heaven combo is straightforward, unpretentious, and it invariably works for evening unwinds, Happy Hours, or weekend benders. But upgrading it is surprisingly tough. The whole appeal of this two-ingredient cocktail depends on that exact combination. A Jack and Pepsi? Sure, it exists, but it just doesn't feel right. The good news is that you don't have to mess with the core recipe: switch out the standard American Coke with Mexican Coke. It's a seemingly small change, but it'll taste like a totally different drink.

The difference is in the sweetener. American Coke uses high-fructose corn syrup, while its Mexican Coke counterpart is sweetened with cane sugar instead. As a result, it tastes totally different than what we've grown up drinking — much less heavy and cleaner on the palate. These differences make Mexican Coke a surprisingly good companion for Jack. It can bring out the vanilla notes more readily, and so does the oak. Citrus notes that were hiding before suddenly appear, and the finish tastes brighter. If you love the classic Jack and Coke but still want an upgrade for a change, this is the perfect trick to try.