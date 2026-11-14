13 Creative Ways To Upgrade Basic Tortilla Chips Right In The Bag

There are a ton of tortilla chip brands that taste amazing all on their own. But as much as we love the combination of sweet corn and the saltiness that often accompanies these chips, most tortilla chips can be upgraded with additional ingredients to help break up their blandness. Of course, you can always make a mean plate of nachos, but when you're feeling lazy and want to eat your chips straight out of the bag, that can feel like a lot of work. Therefore, we're taking a look at some of the most creative ways you can upgrade your basic tortilla chips to make them taste amazing ... without having to use any dishes. These additions can be made to the bag itself, for fuss-free flavors that are sure to bring your chips to a new level.

Love your chips acidic and a little bit spicy? We have a solution for that. In fact, we even have an idea to turn your tortilla chips from a standard savory snack into a fully fledged dessert. Once you give these chip upgrades a try, you may never want to go back to plain tortilla chips again, even in your laziest snacking moments.