9 Fast Food Gimmicks That Were Actually Genius

Some of our best memories of fast food aren't of the food itself, but the marketing campaigns behind them. Remember Chick-fil-A's "Eat Mor Chikin" billboards with the life-sized cows, or the little Taco Bell chihuahua that used to say, "Yo quiero Taco Bell"? These classic campaigns weren't just genius; they were great examples of how to use marketing gimmicks. The word "gimmick" often carries a negative connotation, but in marketing, the right gimmick can be the difference between a successful campaign and one that falls flat.

Taco Bell's talking chihuahua wasn't just hilarious; its laid-back delivery made the chain cool, and its catchy slogan was simple enough for anyone to say. Chick-fil-A's billboards were clever and innovative for their time, which made the franchise stand out from other chains. In both cases, the use of gimmicks not only increased foot traffic, but they also added a fun element that helped Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A connect more with customers. If these classic campaigns prove anything, it's that marketing is an art form. To further illustrate that point, here are some of our favorite fast-food campaigns with gimmicks that were actually genius.