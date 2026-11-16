Skip Olive Garden: These Other 2 Chains Serve High-Quality Italian Food With Huge Portions
Until recently, Olive Garden was the biggest casual dining restaurant chain in the United States, and for many, it arguably remains the franchise most synonymous with Italian-American cuisine. Familiarity and ubiquity do not necessarily equal quality or value for money, however. In Tasting Table's view, you should skip Olive Garden in favor of two other chains that offer high-quality Italian food in abundant portions — Fazoli's and Maggiano's Little Italy.
In our ranking earlier this year of nine chain restaurants with huge portions and quality to match, both Fazoli's and Maggiano's earned spots on the list. Coming in at number two, Fazoli's scored high in our assessment for its lunch specials, vegetarian and gluten-free options, and familiar yet justifiably adored classics, like baked ziti and spaghetti with meatballs. Adding to its appeal were its easy-going atmosphere, courteous customer service, and affordability that allows a family of four to eat for less than $30.
Coming in at number four, Maggiano's shares many of Fazoli's virtues, such as a comfortable vibe and budget-friendly prices. Tasting Table noted that the chain significantly expanded the size of its pasta and protein portions this year, as well as added numerous dishes to its family-style menu. Our assessment also highlighted the chain's fresh ingredients, sides large enough to share, the option to have takeout orders doubled for a minor fee, and the fact that its Italian-American fare tastes homemade.
Fazoli's beats Olive Garden on prices, while Maggiano's delivers the highest quality
As Olive Garden's prices are a major factor in its success, the fact that Fazoli's and Maggiano's are kinder to your wallet is a big deal. When we found that the most affordable Italian-inspired chain is not Olive Garden, we discovered that, when it comes to average prices, Fazoli's beats Olive Garden across the board. In terms of quality, our worst-to-best ranking of 11 Italian chain restaurants saw Maggiano's take the top spot as the "crème de la crème," while Olive Garden was assigned to the less illustrious position of number nine.
We aren't alone in suggesting that these two chains may be better options than Olive Garden. Some customers have taken to social media to voice their own preferences. On Reddit, one commenter argued for Fazoli's superiority over Olive Garden, writing, "Breadsticks are better, food is ... pretty much the same quality for half the price." Responding to a post on the r/fastfood subreddit inviting comparisons between Olive Garden and Maggiano's, another Redditor commented simply, "Maggianos is way better. It is AWESOME."
If these endorsements have convinced you to try either of these establishments, make sure you consult Tasting Table's recommendations before you do. Our tips on nine Maggiano's dishes worth ordering (and five to skip) urged diners to opt for menu items including the Zucchini Friti and the Chicken Parmesan. Our ranking of 10 Fazoli's Italian dishes, on the other hand, highlighted, in particular, the Spicy Baked Ziti with Italian Sausage for its rich sauce and welcome heat.