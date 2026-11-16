Skip Olive Garden: These Other 2 Chains Serve High-Quality Italian Food With Huge Portions

Until recently, Olive Garden was the biggest casual dining restaurant chain in the United States, and for many, it arguably remains the franchise most synonymous with Italian-American cuisine. Familiarity and ubiquity do not necessarily equal quality or value for money, however. In Tasting Table's view, you should skip Olive Garden in favor of two other chains that offer high-quality Italian food in abundant portions — Fazoli's and Maggiano's Little Italy.

In our ranking earlier this year of nine chain restaurants with huge portions and quality to match, both Fazoli's and Maggiano's earned spots on the list. Coming in at number two, Fazoli's scored high in our assessment for its lunch specials, vegetarian and gluten-free options, and familiar yet justifiably adored classics, like baked ziti and spaghetti with meatballs. Adding to its appeal were its easy-going atmosphere, courteous customer service, and affordability that allows a family of four to eat for less than $30.

Coming in at number four, Maggiano's shares many of Fazoli's virtues, such as a comfortable vibe and budget-friendly prices. Tasting Table noted that the chain significantly expanded the size of its pasta and protein portions this year, as well as added numerous dishes to its family-style menu. Our assessment also highlighted the chain's fresh ingredients, sides large enough to share, the option to have takeout orders doubled for a minor fee, and the fact that its Italian-American fare tastes homemade.