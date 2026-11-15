Pack Flavor Into Sandwiches By Layering On This Hidden-Gem Italian Deli Meat
Once you've graduated from your standard grocery store deli meats, it's hard to ditch the prosciutto for baloney or sliced turkey. Prosciutto's indulgent taste elevates any sandwich; still, it barely scratches the surface of incredible Italian cured meats. To expand your palate of magnificent deli meats, opt for bresaola next.
If prosciutto is the show-stopping member of the Italian deli famiglia, bresaola is the sturdy, underrated step-sibling. Made from a lean cut of beef, it's more subtle than the overtly sweet, luscious taste prosciutto exhibits, which makes it the ideal protein for your sandwiches. The cured pork is best in smaller applications, like charcuterie, so you can really take in the bold flavor. Bresaola's mild, yet beefy flavor adds substance to a sandwich without completely dominating the other fixings.
Its leanness sets bresaola apart from other Italian cured meats, but that doesn't make it bland. Once it's trimmed of fat, the beef is cured with a blend that includes red wine, fennel, juniper, garlic, black peppercorns, and rosemary. After the meat has been hung and air-dried for a few months, it's cut into paper-thin slices that possess a savory, slightly herbal taste that complements a variety of cheeses, breads, and vegetables.
Elevate your next gourmet sandwich with bresaola
Bresaola's deep red color and delicate texture make it a fixture on charcuterie boards, but you'll find that it thrives in sandwiches. Since the uncommon deli meat is made in a similar fashion to prosciutto, it makes an easy swap in sandwiches that feature the pork. If you don't care for sweeter sandwiches, bresaola makes a stellar alternative to prosciutto in this blackberry grilled cheese. The beef's straightforward meatiness and subtly spiced flavor complement the fruit, as well as the brie and gouda in the sandwich.
With bresaola being used on charcuterie boards, it's no wonder it makes a great pair with either brie or gouda. Bresaola works well with other mild cheeses, too, like mozzarella. Use it to punch up a caprese-inspired sandwich of basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, and balsamic vinegar. To add more depth to the bresaola caprese sandwich, opt for sun-dried tomatoes and spicy basil pesto. The meat is delicious with tangy goat cheese, as well. Balance the warm spices found in the bresaola by using a rosemary and dill-flavored goat cheese. Finish off the sandwich with pickled Italian sweet peppers, arugula, and roasted tomatoes.
As much as bresaola is a hit with milder cheeses, it also shines alongside bolder picks like aged cheddar. The nutty, umami-rich cheese heightens the beefiness of the mild-mannered meat. To prevent the pairing from getting too savory, add it to a sandwich with broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes, and a tangy Greek dressing.