Pack Flavor Into Sandwiches By Layering On This Hidden-Gem Italian Deli Meat

Once you've graduated from your standard grocery store deli meats, it's hard to ditch the prosciutto for baloney or sliced turkey. Prosciutto's indulgent taste elevates any sandwich; still, it barely scratches the surface of incredible Italian cured meats. To expand your palate of magnificent deli meats, opt for bresaola next.

If prosciutto is the show-stopping member of the Italian deli famiglia, bresaola is the sturdy, underrated step-sibling. Made from a lean cut of beef, it's more subtle than the overtly sweet, luscious taste prosciutto exhibits, which makes it the ideal protein for your sandwiches. The cured pork is best in smaller applications, like charcuterie, so you can really take in the bold flavor. Bresaola's mild, yet beefy flavor adds substance to a sandwich without completely dominating the other fixings.

Its leanness sets bresaola apart from other Italian cured meats, but that doesn't make it bland. Once it's trimmed of fat, the beef is cured with a blend that includes red wine, fennel, juniper, garlic, black peppercorns, and rosemary. After the meat has been hung and air-dried for a few months, it's cut into paper-thin slices that possess a savory, slightly herbal taste that complements a variety of cheeses, breads, and vegetables.