You can't get any more classic comfort food than Southern-style grits. These ground corn kernels are essentially savory oatmeal and taste delicious with butter, cheese, shrimp, and bacon bits. But one of the most popular ingredients to enjoy them with is eggs. But instead of fried, scrambled, or over-easy, we suggest poached eggs for an even richer taste.

Chefs believe poached eggs are one of the best ingredients to elevate grits. Their silky, runny yolks blend beautifully with grits' mild flavor and thick texture, giving them a smoother consistency and savory, umami taste. Like butter, the yolks add comforting richness that resembles flavorful condiments or sauce, while the whites add a soft, delicate bite with each spoonful.

After prepping grits, simply slide a few poached eggs on top and slice them open to let the golden yolks flow. If you've never made eggs this way, we recommend a few different poaching methods, most of which involve cracking and boiling them until the whites are opaque and the yolks are fully encased and covered.