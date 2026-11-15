One Ingredient Transforms Plain Grits Into A Rich-Tasting Delight
You can't get any more classic comfort food than Southern-style grits. These ground corn kernels are essentially savory oatmeal and taste delicious with butter, cheese, shrimp, and bacon bits. But one of the most popular ingredients to enjoy them with is eggs. But instead of fried, scrambled, or over-easy, we suggest poached eggs for an even richer taste.
Chefs believe poached eggs are one of the best ingredients to elevate grits. Their silky, runny yolks blend beautifully with grits' mild flavor and thick texture, giving them a smoother consistency and savory, umami taste. Like butter, the yolks add comforting richness that resembles flavorful condiments or sauce, while the whites add a soft, delicate bite with each spoonful.
After prepping grits, simply slide a few poached eggs on top and slice them open to let the golden yolks flow. If you've never made eggs this way, we recommend a few different poaching methods, most of which involve cracking and boiling them until the whites are opaque and the yolks are fully encased and covered.
How to upgrade this meal even further
A simple bowl of poached eggs and grits sounds delicious on its own. But we have a few topping suggestions to elevate the meal even more. First, sprinkle some salt and pepper on top, or add red chili flakes for a hint of spice. Then, kick the heat up with a dab of hot sauce or pico de gallo. Or for a heartier and saltier flavor, pour some gravy over everything — a go-to Southern condiment.
If you're craving both creamy and crispy textures, mix grits with fried pieces of bacon and shredded cheddar cheese before adding eggs. Or go the veggie route and top it all with finely sliced scallions and cooked spinach for a vitamin-rich twist. Caramelized onions would also taste delightful with grits, adding a slightly sweet, acidic flavor.
Still craving a more complex meal? Bake your grits for a delicious dish you don't have to watch over, or make our cheese grits casserole recipe, then pile your poached eggs on top.